Global Automotive Seats Market Forecasts (2018-2025) with Industry Chain Structure, Competitive Landscape, New Projects and Investment Analysis

Bigmarketresearch.com adds New “Global Automotive Seats Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 180-200 pages with table and figures in it. The report provides information on Industry Trends, Demand, Top Manufacturers, Countries, Material and Application.

Global automotive seats market to reach USD 72.2 billion by 2025.

Global automotive seats market is valued for approximately USD 60.24 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 2.46% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Increasing demand for luxury and premium vehicles followed by rising demand for comfort automotive seats are driving the market growth across the glove over the forecast period. For instance, according to report of California New Car Dealers Association (CNCDA), Luxurys sports cars and SUVs covered around 20% market share in California in 2017. Moreover, according to European Union (EU) report in 2016, luxury cars covered 62% market share in Europe. Thus, growing demand of luxury cars is expected to drive the adoption of automotive seats across the globe.

On the basis of segmentation, the Automotive Seats market is segmented into technology, trim material, components, vehicle type, electric & hybrid vehicle and type. Technology segment is further divided into heated seats, heated & powered seats, massage seats, memory seats, powered seats, standard seats and ventilated seats, trim material is segmented into fabric, genuine leather and synthetic leather. Components segment is further divided into Armrest, Pneumatic System, Seat Belt, Seat Frame and Structure, Seat Headers, Seat Height Adjuster, Seat Recliners, and Seat Track. Vehicle type segment comprised of Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Trucks and Buses, additionally electric and hybrid vehicle segment is divided into Battery Electric Vehicles, Hybrid Electric Vehicle and Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle and type segment includes Bucket Seat and Split Bench.

The regional analysis of Global Automotive Seats Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share region over the forecast period 2018-2025. Owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

The leading market players mainly include ; Adient, Lear Corporation, Faurecia, Toyota Boshoku, Magna International, TS Tech, Aisin Seiki, NHK Spring, Tachi-S, Gentherm.

Competitive Outlook and Trend Analysis

By Technology: Heated Seats, Heated & Powered Seats, Massage Seats, Memory Seats, Powered Seats, Standard Seats, Ventilated Seats

By Trim Material: Fabric, Genuine Leather, Synthetic Leather

By Components: Armrest, Pneumatic System, Seat Belt, Seat Frame and Structure, Seat Headrest, Seat Height Adjuster, Seat Recliners, Seat Track

By Vehicle Type:, Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Trucks, Buses

By Electric & Hybrid Vehicle: Battery Electric Vehicles, Hybrid Electric Vehicle, Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle

By Type: Bucket Seat and Split Bench

Regions:

North America: U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany.

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan.

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Research Methodology

Chapter 2. Global Automotive Seats Market Definition & Scope

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Global Automotive Seats Industry Dynamics

Chapter 5. Global Automotive Seats Market by Product

Chapter 6. Global Automotive Seats Market by Vehicle Type

Chapter 7. Global Automotive Seats Market by Application

Chapter 8. Global Automotive Seats Market, Regional Analysis

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

