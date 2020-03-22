Global Battery Electrolyte Market Detailed Analysis of Business Opportunities and Key Player Insights: Toray, Umicore, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, POSCO, Hitachi Chemical, Sumitomo Corporation, Toray, Mitsui Mining & Smelting Company, Showa Denko

Battery Electrolyte market survey provides key information about the industry, including very helpful and important facts and figures, industry expert opinions, and the keen understanding on latest Business developments across the globe. This market Report covers strategic profiling and in-depth survey of industry top key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies and analyzes innovative business strategies. Our comprehensive market outlook is expected to support several clients and businesses to make better market decisions and align their market strategies with the changing market dynamics. The Battery Electrolyte market study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The Global Battery Electrolyte Market is expected to reach USD 6.74 billion by 2025, from USD 3.53 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Industry News

In May 2018, Kibaran Resources Limited has updated its development program for supply of battery (spherical) graphite products for lithium-ion battery market.

According to International Energy Agency (IEA), in 2016, registrations for electric cars have hit a new record with over 750 thousand sales worldwide, with market share of 29.0%. Moreover, Norway has achieved the most successful deployment of electric cars across the globe in terms of market share.

The electric car market share of France, China and UK is around 1.5% Furthermore, in 2016, China was ,by far, the largest electric car market, accounting for more than 40.0% of the electric cars sold in the world and more than double the amount sold in the U.S.

With the increasing demand of EV and continuous advancement made by different manufacturers there would be excess in demand of Li-ion battery and hence will drive the battery electrolyte market in the forecasting period.

Major Market Drivers & Market Restraint

Increased in the production of HEV, PHEV, and Electric Vehicle Battery (EV)

Rising demand for Li-ion technology in renewable energy industry

Increase in the demand for smart devices and other consumer electronics

Strict attention for the safety requirement for batteries during operation

Inadequate charging infrastructure

Market Segmentation

By Battery type

Lead-acid

Liquid electrolyte

Gel electrolyte

Lithium-ion

Liquid electrolyte

Solid electrolyte

Nickel Metal

Others

By Electrolyte Type

Sodium

Chloride

Nitric Acid

Sulphuric Acid

Sodium Acetate

Chloric acid

Others

By End Users

Automotive

Electric Vehicle Battery (EVs)

Portable Devices

Industrial

Residential

Grid storage

Transportation

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Major Business Entities Covered in this Report

Toray

Umicore

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings

POSCO

Hitachi Chemical

Sumitomo Corporation,

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Company,

Showa Denko,

Pulead Technology Industry,

DOW Chemical,

BASF,

Nei Corporation,

Toda Kogyo Corp,

Nexeon Limited,

Nichia Corporation,

Sustainable Enterprises Media, Inc.,

Ube Industries,

Asahi Kasei Corporation,

ENTEK,

Kureha Corporation,

Johnson Matthey and many more

