Global Chloroform Market Covers Market Introduction, Research Objectives, Years Considered, Market Research

Chloroform is an organic compound with a molecular formula of CHCl3 and belongs to the group of compounds known as trihalomethanes.

Chloroform proves to be an excellent solvent for alkaloids in their base form. In laboratories, Chloroform comprising of deuterium (CDCl3), is commonly used as a solvent in NMR spectroscopy. Chloroform is also majorly used in the production of Freon refrigerant R-22. In laboratories, it is used for the preservation of organic tissues, which includes anatomical specimens, to prevent decay. It is also used as an industrial solvent in photography, waxes, fats, oils, resins, greases, adhesives, and dry cleaning.

The global Chloroform market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Chloroform volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Chloroform market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered in Chloroform Market:

Akzonobel N.V.

Asahi Glass

Tokuyama Corporation

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Kem One

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals

SRF

Consolidated Chemical Company

Lee & Man Chemical Company

Dongying Yinglang Chemical

Dongying City Longxing Chemical

Chloroform Market Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Chloroform Market Segment by Type

Fluorocarbon Grade

Alcohol Stabilized Grade

Technical Grade

Chloroform Market Segment by Application

Anesthetic

Chemical Industry

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Chloroform Market Overview

Chapter Two: Global Chloroform Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter Three: Global Chloroform Production Market Share by Regions

Chapter Four: Global Chloroform Consumption by Regions

Chapter Five: Global Chloroform Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter Six: Global Chloroform Market Analysis by Applications

Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Chloroform Business

Chapter Eight: Chloroform Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

Chapter Eleven: Global Chloroform Market Forecast

Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source

