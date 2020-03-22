Global Elastic Adhesive Market Detailed Analysis of Business Opportunities and Key Player Insights: Henkel, Sika, Arkema, The Dow Chemical Company, 3M, H.B. Fuller, NPT Srl – New Polyurethane Technologies, Huntsman Corporation, Beijing Comens New Materials
The report also provides Porter analysis, PESTEL analysis and market attractiveness which helps to better understand the market scenario on macro and micro level. Side by side, it also explicitly provides information about mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and all the other important activities occurred in the market during current and past few years. The Global Elastic Adhesive Market report explores manufacturer’s competitive scenario and provides market share for all major players of this market based on production capacity, sales, revenue, geographical presence and other major factors.
This report will help you understand:
- Market share (regional, product, application, end-user) both in terms of volume and revenue along with CAGR by 2025
- Key parameters which are driving market and restraining its growth.
- Report will help you understand Industry Research, Market Size and Forecast, Market Entry Strategy, Competitive Intelligence, Pricing Analysis, Consumer Insights, Procurement Intelligence, Next-generation Technologies, etc.
The Global Elastic Adhesive Market is expected to reach USD 22.08 billion by 2025, from USD 14.83 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.88% during the forecast period 2018 to 2025.
Major Market Drivers & Market Restraint
- Rising demand from developing countries
- Lack of acceptance from end users
- Increasing demand from the glazing and panel applications
- Advancements in adhesive bonding leading to ease of application
- Stringent regulatory approvals required for production
Market Segmentation
Global Elastic Adhesive Market, Elastic Adhesive Market By Resin Type (Polyurethane, Silicone, SMP), End-User Industry (Construction, Industrial, Automotive & Transportation), Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025.
Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, financial data, Product landscape, and Strategic outlook & porters five analyses
Key Players/Competitors:
- Henkel,
- Sika, Arkema,
- The Dow Chemical Company,
- 3M,
- B. Fuller,
- NPT Srl – New Polyurethane Technologies,
- Huntsman Corporation,
- Beijing Comens New Materials Co.Ltd,
- OTTO-CHEMIE – Hermann Otto GmbH,
- Soudal,
- Jowat Adhesives,
- Recoll International SRL,
- Aderis Specialty Adhesives,
- SEPNA CHEMICAL,
- Permabond Engineering Adhesives,
- tremco illbruck group,
- Illinois Tool Works,
- Dymax Corporation,
- Merz+Benteli AG and others
