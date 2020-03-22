Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Market For Digital Rights Management Projected To Reach Value Of US$ 9,086.8 Mn By 2026, Registering A CAGR Of 15.3% During 2018 – 2026” to its huge collection of research reports.



This comprehensive report by Transparency Market Research analyzes and forecasts the digital rights management market at the global, regional, and country level. The report provides an analysis of the industry trends in each of the segments for the period 2016–2026, wherein 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and the base year is 2017. The global digital rights management report provides an in-depth and accurate analysis of market investment across solutions covered in its scope. It also highlights various drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market’s expansion during the said period. The study provides a complete perspective about the market for digital rights management solutions and services in terms of value (in US$ Mn) across geographies, segmented into North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), South America, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Europe. Moreover, the study explains the penetration of each market segment within various geographies and how these segments have accelerated the expansion of the market.

The digital rights management market report covers all the major trends and technologies playing a major role in terms of market expansion over the forecast period. The study provides a complete perspective of the evolution of the global digital rights management market throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue (US$ Mn).

The market overview section of the report demonstrates market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market, key indicators, integration challenges, end-user adoption analysis, and trends of the market. A market attractiveness analysis has been provided for every segment in the report, in order to provide a thorough understanding of the overall scenario in the digital rights management market. The report also provides an overview of various strategies adopted by the key players in the market.

Global Digital Rights Management Market: Scope of the Report

The report segments the market based on component into software and services. Further, services are segmented as consulting, integration, operations and maintenance services. In terms of software deployment, analysis has been provided for on-premise and cloud models. Based on end-use, the market can be categorized into healthcare, BFSI, government, media & entertainment, retail, and others. The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global digital rights management market, thereby providing valuable insights at the macro as well as micro levels.

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the market, positioning all the major players according to their presence in different regions of the world and recent key developments initiated by them in the digital rights management market. The comprehensive market estimates are a result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, and technological factors along with the current market dynamics affecting digital rights management market expansion.

This report provides all the essential information required to understand the key developments in the digital rights management market and expansion trends of each segment and region. It also includes strategies, financial information, and SWOT analysis under the company profiles section. The report provides insights related to trends and their impact on the regional market along with Porter’s Five Forces Analysis which provides an overview of bargaining power of buyers, suppliers, threat from new entrants and potential substitutes, and degree of competition in the digital rights management market. This study provides a comprehensive ecosystem analysis of the digital rights management market, explaining the role of various participants including software & third-party vendors, system integrators, and distribution channels of the value chain operating in the market.

Global Digital Rights Management Market: Research Methodology

The research methodology is a balanced combination of primary research, secondary research, and expert panel reviews. Among secondary research, sources such as annual reports, company websites, broker reports, financial reports, SEC filings and investor presentations, national government documents, internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, market reports, government publications, statistical databases, World Bank database, and industry white papers are usually referred.

Primary research involves telephonic/face-to-face interviews and e-mail interactions, for detailed and unbiased reviews on the digital rights management market, across geographies. Primary interviews are usually conducted on an ongoing basis with industry experts and participants in order to get the latest market insights and validate the existing data and analysis. Moreover, the data collected and analyzed from secondary and primary research is again discussed and examined by our expert panel.

Global Digital Rights Management Market: Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global digital rights management market. Key players profiled in the report include Conax AS, Intertrust Technologies Corporation, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Oracle Corporation, Apple Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Locklizard Limited, Vaultize Technologies, Verimatrix, Inc., OpenText Corp., Seclore Technology, Vera Security, Inc. Vitrium Systems Inc., Dell EMC, Fasoo, Inc., Intralinks, Inc., and Nextlabs, Inc. among others.

The global digital rights management market is segmented as below:

Global Digital Rights Management Market, by Component

Software

Services Consulting Integration Operation and Maintenance



Global Digital Rights Management Software Market, by Deployment Model

On-premise

Cloud

Global Digital Rights Management Market, by End-Use

Healthcare

BFSI

Government

Media & Entertainment

Retail & Consumer

Others

Global Digital Rights Management Market, by Geography