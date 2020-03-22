Global Marketing Automation Software Market to Register Exponential Compound Annual Growth Rate Through 2025

Marketing Automation Software Market: Introduction

Marketing automation accredits to software tools and platforms which are implemented by enterprises to manage all kinds of operation effectively. Marketing automation software allows organizations to automate, integrate, and measure marketing tasks and productivity to improve operational efficiency. Marketing automation software is a component of customer relationship management (CRM) which allows automating in marketing process which in turn eliminates time consuming operations related to customer manual data management. As there is an increase in competition among enterprises, marketing automation software helps to keep track of changing day-to-day demand of customer to minimize retardation.

Marketing automation software has several functions such as email marketing, campaign management, engagement marketing, CRM integration, social marketing capabilities, mobile marketing capabilities and marketing analytics.

Marketing Automation Software Market: Drivers and Challenges

Now-a-days, enterprises are growing with rapid speed so they are opting for marketing automation software because of increasing need for better customer experience is one of the major factor driving the market of market automation software. Market automation software solution provides optimal automated solution to improve marketing and sales activities. Moreover, implementation of marketing automation software using cloud based deployment like software as a service(S-a-a-S) is also, an another key driving factor of marketing automation market.

Presently, lack of comprehensive integration strategy and Interoperability issues are the major restraints faced by most of the enterprises while adopting marketing automation software.

Marketing Automation Software Market: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of deployment:

Cloud based

On-premises

Segmentation on the basis of end-users:

Small scale and medium scale

Large scale

Segmentation on the basis of verticals:

Academics and Education

Healthcare

Advertising

Manufacturing and Distribution

Media

BFSI

Others

Marketing Automation Software Market: Key players

Some of the key players of marketing automation software market are: IBM Corp., Oracle, Adobe system, SAP SE ,Salesforce , SAS Institute, Cognizant technology solution, Etrigue, Hatchbuck and Hubspot.