Global Micromanipulators Market 2018 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast To 2024

Micromanipulator is a device which is used to physically interact with a sample under a microscope, where a level of precision of movement is necessary that cannot be achieved by the unaided human hand.

As for the global micromanipulator industry, the industry structure is relatively concentrated. The top three manufacturers have 42.69% revenue market share in 2015. The Japan giant Narishige, which has 17.26% market share in 2015, is the leader in the micromanipulator industry. The micromanipulators made by them get the favor of global top microscope manufacturers, such as Nikon and Olympus. The manufacturers following Narishige are The Micromanipulator Company and Research Instruments, which respectively has 14.01% and 11.42% market share globally. The Micromanipulator Company is the leading company that provides micromanipulators for semiconductor and microelectronics industries. And the Research Instruments is also a manufacturer who produces the micromanipulator applied in industrial application.

The downstream industries of micromanipulator products are cell research, industrial manufacturing and academic institutions. Among all the cell micromanipulator applications, the ICSI is the highest revenue-generating segment, owing to its specificity and ability to assist fertilization by placing a single sperm directly inside the egg using micromanipulator. The segment of other micromanipulation application includes academic research and drug discovery and development, where micromanipulators are used for various microsurgical procedures or electrophysiological work, among others. While in the industrial filed, the semiconductors & microelectronics segment take the highest market share. In the foreseeable future, the micromanipulator products will show an optimistic upward trend.

According to this study, over the next five years the Micromanipulators market will register a 4.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 71 million by 2024, from US$ 56 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Micromanipulators business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Micromanipulators market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Micromanipulators value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Hydraulic Micromanipulator

Electric Micromanipulator

Manual Micromanipulator

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Cell Micromanipulation

Industrial Micromanipulation

@Get Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3744620-global-micromanipulators-market-growth-2019-2024

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Narishige

The Micromanipulator Company

Research Instruments

Leica

Eppendorf

Sutter Instruments

Märzhäuser

Scientifica

Harvard Apparatus

Luigs & Neumann

Sensapex

Siskiyou Corporation

@Get Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3744620-global-micromanipulators-market-growth-2019-2024

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Micromanipulators consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Micromanipulators market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Micromanipulators manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Micromanipulators with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Micromanipulators submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Micromanipulators Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Micromanipulators Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Micromanipulators Segment by Type

2.2.1 Hydraulic Micromanipulator

2.2.2 Electric Micromanipulator

2.2.3 Manual Micromanipulator

2.3 Micromanipulators Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Micromanipulators Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Micromanipulators Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Micromanipulators Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Micromanipulators Segment by Application

2.4.1 Cell Micromanipulation

2.4.2 Industrial Micromanipulation

2.5 Micromanipulators Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Micromanipulators Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Micromanipulators Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Micromanipulators Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Micromanipulators by Players

3.1 Global Micromanipulators Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Micromanipulators Sales by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Micromanipulators Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Micromanipulators Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Micromanipulators Revenue by Players (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Micromanipulators Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Micromanipulators Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Micromanipulators Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Micromanipulators Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players Micromanipulators Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Micromanipulators by Regions

4.1 Micromanipulators by Regions

4.1.1 Global Micromanipulators Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Micromanipulators Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Micromanipulators Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Micromanipulators Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Micromanipulators Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Micromanipulators Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Micromanipulators Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Micromanipulators Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

5.1.2 Americas Micromanipulators Value by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 Americas Micromanipulators Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Micromanipulators Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

….

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Picture of Micromanipulators

Table Product Specifications of Micromanipulators

Figure Micromanipulators Report Years Considered

Figure Market Research Methodology

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)