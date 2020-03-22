Global Mouthwash Market, by Product Type, by Nature, by Distribution Channel, by Region – Size Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2015-2025

Global Mouthwash Market: Overview

Mouthwash is anticipated to be one of the most lucrative markets in consumer goods, globally. Mouthwash, apart from cleaning also helps to freshen breathes, reduces gingivitis & plaque (forming of bacteria) and prevents tooth decay as well as bad breathes. Growing awareness about dental hygiene and rising pervasiveness of dental caries has resulted in increasing sales of this product, thereby driving growth of the market. Moreover, increasing recommendations from dental physicians around the globe are fueling the growth of mouthwash market. However, shifting of preference for primary oral care, slow adoption by developing economies due to less awareness about dental care and hygiene are restricting the growth of the market. Nevertheless, the introduction smart mouthwash backup by multiple flavors, along with the portfolio expansion is expected to bring opportunities to the mouthwash market. Innovations of mouthwash and smart mouthwash are often based on new ingredients, flavors, as well as packaging. Although the scope for innovation of mouthwash is limited in the market, manufacturers continuously invest in R&D to innovate smart mouthwash to bring new product variants.

Cosmetic mouthwash is projected to be the leading segment of the overall Mouthwash product market during the forecast period.

On the basis of type, the market is divided into a cosmetic and therapeutic mouthwash. Cosmetic mouthwash is specially designed to improve breath odor. Therapeutic mouthwash segment includes fluoride, antiseptic mouthwash products. Fluoride mouthwash is designed to treat tooth decay and improve fluoride layer on tooth enamel. Antiseptic mouthwash is developed to kill germs that lead to bad breath, plaque, and gum disease. Cosmetic mouthwashes may have a mint flavor and can be used for a quick fix of the bad breath. Cosmetic oral rinses are available as commercial OTC (over-the-counter) solutions, which rinse away oral debris, diminish bacteria in the mouth, and leave a pleasant and refreshing taste. Some oral rinses contain whiteners to help whiten the teeth. Such benefits are expected to propel demand for mouthwash in the near future.

North America accounts for largest share of the global mouthwash market during the forecast period.

On the basis of the region, the mouthwash market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to stringent regulations, increasing penetration and high adoption rate. For instance, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration 2009 implemented that liquid oral hygiene products and all cosmetic vaginal products must be packaged in tamper-resistant packages when sold at retail. The dominance can be attributed to the increase in awareness about oral health and the growing popularity of private-label brands product is expected to be a crucial factor for market growth in the country.

Global mouthwash Market: Competitive Landscape

Companies, such as Colgate-Palmolive Company, Johnson & Johnson Inc., The Himalaya Drug Company, Amway Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Lion Corporation, Caldwell Consumer Health, LLC, Uncle Harry’s Natural Products, and Triumph Pharmaceuticals, Inc. are the major players in the global mouthwash market, providing various products and flavors of mouthwash.

