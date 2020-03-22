Global Nanocomposites Market to Grow With a Healthy CAGR of 18.5% During Period 2018-2025

Nanocomposites Market report is a synopsis on the study of the Chemical and Materials industry which explains what the market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and global industry trends are.

The Global Nanocomposites Market is expected to grow with a healthy CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The key market players for Global Nanocomposites Market are listed below:

The global nanocomposites market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of nanocomposites market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Nanocomposites can also be termed as materials which are incorporate into nano sized particles in a matrix of standard material. The nanoparticle when added to material improves its properties like mechanical strength, toughness and electrical or thermal conductivity of the material. It is a rapidly expanding field that is generating different exciting new composite materials which have novel properties. The different types of nanocomposites include carbon nanotube, polymer metal fiber, nanofiber, graphene, nanoplatelet and others. Now a days these nanocomposites are widely used in various fields such as automotive, aerospace & defense, electronics & semiconductor, energy, construction, consumer goods, and others. The nanocomposite coatings are seem to have an increasing in growth in recent years in many strategic industries such as automotive, aerospace, petroleum, and electronics. Nanocomposite coatings are engineered in such a way so that it could provide eye-catching and cost-effective functional surface coatings which will also have superior properties for anticorrosion, antimicrobial, antifogging, and adhesive applications. The nanocomposites are added to either a thermoplastic or a thermoset material and blended to enhance the properties of the base material. These extruded materials can then be made of filament. According to an article published by Angstron Materials the nanoparticles market had a market value of USD 4.4 billion at the end of year 2016.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Various developments in novel materials research & innovation provide the platform for growth of nanocomposites.

Strong demand for reinforced plastics fuels interest in Nanofiller-reinforced polymer nanocomposites

Strong focus on efficient & environment friendly packaging fuels opportunities for nanocomposites

Reliability, durability and repeatability are the major challenge faced by the market.

High cost of nanocomposites is the major interruption in the market growth

Report Segmentation:

Based on type:

Carbon Nanotube

Polymer Metal Fiber

Nanofiber

Graphene

Nanoplatelet

Others

On the basis of application:

Automotive, Aerospace & Defense

Electronics & Semiconductor

Energy

Packaging

Consumer Goods

Others

On the basis of resin:

Thermosets

Thermoplastics

Based on geography, the global nanocomposites market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

