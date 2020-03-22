Global Naphthalene Derivatives Market Competitive Landscape to 2025: BASF, Rutgers, Koppers Inc., Carbon Tech Group, Clariant, Cromogenia Units, Huntsman Corporation, JFE Chemical Corporation, Evonik, King Industries, Inc, Akzonobel
Naphthalene Derivatives Market report provides a thorough synopsis on the study for Naphthalene Derivatives Market and how it is changing the Chemical and Materials industry. Naphthalene Derivatives Market report provides the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios.
Key Manufacturers Analyzed In the Study:
- BASF
- Rutgers
- Koppers Inc.
- Carbon Tech Group
- Clariant
- Cromogenia Units
- Huntsman Corporation
- JFE Chemical Corporation
- Evonik
- King Industries, Inc
- Akzonobel
- GEO
- Kao Corporation
- PCC SE
- Iwaki Seiyaku Co., Ltd
- Shandong Jufu Chemical Technology Co., Ltd
- Epsilon Carbon
- Merck KGaA
- Deza a.s.
- Monument Chemical
- Chemsons Industrial Corporation
- Shandong Wanshan Chemical
- Giovanni Bozzetto Spa
- Among others.
The Global Naphthalene Derivatives Market accounted for USD 1.51 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
Major Market Drivers:
- Increase in the application of construction and textile industry
- Improved stand of living
- Rising demand from the agrochemical industry
- Expansion in long lasting coating along with their performance
- Continuous fluctuations in the energy prices
Market Restraint:
- Toxicity nature of naphthalene derivatives
- Inclination towards alternate feedstock
Report Segmentation:
On the basis of form:
- Liquid Form
- Powder Foam
On the basis of type:
- Alkyl Naphthalene Sulphonates Salts
- Naphthalene Sulphonic Acid
- Sulphonated Naphthalene Formaldehyde
- Naphthols
- Phthalic Anhydride
- Amino Naphthalene
- Others
Alkyl naphthalene sulphonates salts are sub segmented into:
- Sodium Polynaphthalene
- Calcium Polynaphthalene
Naphthols Are Sub Segmented Into:
- Naphthols
- 2- Naphthols
On the basis of end user:
- Construction
- Pharmaceutical
- Paints and Coatings
- Oil and Gas
- Textiles
- Pulp & Paper
- Agrochemicals
- Others
On the basis of geography:
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.
Naphthalene derivatives act as intermediates for pharmaceutical, rubber, agricultural, photographic, textile chemicals, construction and many more. It is either obtained by petroleum distillation or coal tar. As with the utilization of high purity petroleum derived naphthalene, it has resulted with the abolition of costly pre-purification process.
Competitive Analysis:
The global naphthalene derivatives market is consolidated due to the presence of limited number of players concentrated in few countries. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.
