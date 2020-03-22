Global Polycarbonate Sheets Market Trends, Size, Share, Sale and Forecast, Driver, Trends, Business Strategy Forecast Key Players SABIC, Evonik Industries AG, Arla plast ab, MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL COMPANY

The Global Polycarbonate Sheet Market is expected to register a healthy rate by 2025 The reviving construction sector in the European countries and the growing popularity of polycarbonate against conventional materials are a few major factors driving the growth of the polycarbonate sheets & films market.

The objectives of this study are:

To define, describe, segment, and forecast the polycarbonate sheets market based on type, end-use industry, and region

To estimate and forecast the polycarbonate sheets market in terms of value (USD million/billion) and volume (kilotons)

To estimate and forecast market segments with respect to five main regions, namely, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America

To identify and analyze key market dynamics, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the polycarbonate sheets market

To analyze region-specific trends in Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America

To strategically identify and profile key market players and analyze their core competencies

To track and analyze recent developments such as expansions, agreements, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, and divestitures adopted by key players operating in the polycarbonate sheets market

Analysis based on

What was the market size in 2016? What are the moves of key players? Which region is leading the market at global level? A comprehensive/competitive analysis of the market? Strategies of key players and product offerings

Analysis on the market gives us these points

To gain insights about the major regional insights in which the Global Polycarbonate Sheet Market is flourishing. To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the product approvals, R&D activities, and product launches in the Global Polycarbonate Sheet Market Recent industry trends and developments To describe and forecast the Global Polycarbonate Sheet Market, in terms of value, by process, product type, and industry. Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

TABLE OF CONTENTS

MARKET OVERVIEW

1.1. Market Definitions

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Market Segmentation

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1. Drivers

3.2. Restraints

3.3. Opportunities

3.4. Premium Market Trends

INDUSTRY ANALYSIS

4.1. Value Chain Analysis

4.2. Technology Roadmap

4.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis

TOC Continue….

Market Segmentation: Europe Polycarbonate Sheets Market

The Europe polycarbonate sheet market is segmented based on type into four notable segments; solid, multiwall, corrugated and others. In 2018, solid market will dominate the market with the highest market share in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The Europe polycarbonate sheet market is segmented based on end-user into seven notable segments; building & construction, electrical & electronics, automotive & transportation, aerospace & defense, packaging, agriculture and others. In 2018, building & construction market will dominate the market with the highest market share in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 11 geographical countries Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Switzerland Netherlands Turkey Belgium Russia Rest of Europe.



Market by Top Competitors: The global polycarbonate sheet is market highly concentrated to a few big players and rest to local players who cater to domestic markets only. Covestro AG dominated the polycarbonate sheet market accounting for a highest market share in 2017, followed by SABIC and Evonik Industries AG other players in this market include are Arla plast ab, dott.gallina s.r.l., Koscon Industrial S.A, Brett Martin Ltd, Işık Plastik, AGC, plazit polygala, MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL COMPANY, INC, Trinseo., DS Smith, Palram Industries Ltd., LG Chem, LOTTE Chemical CORPORATION, UG-OIL-PLAST LTD., Spartech LLC, SUZHOU OMAY OPTICAL MATERIALS CO.,LTD., 3A Composites GmbH among others. Covestro AG: Established in 2015 and headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany. Covestro AG is engaged in the manufacturing of polymers and high performance plastic. The company operates through six business segments: Polyurethanes, Polycarbonate, Coating, Adhesives, specialties and other segment. Polycarbonate sheet products are offered under the Polycarbonate segment. It offers polycarbomatr sheet under Makrolon brand name in which company offers various product such as Markolon polycarbonate sheet. These products have wide applications in automotive, construction, cosmetic, transportation, electronics, health, and other industries. The company has strong geographic presence in EMLA, NAFTA, and APAC. The various subsidiaries of the company are Shanghai Baule Polyurethane Technology Co., Ltd (China), CleanTech NRW GmbH (Germany), Covestro Polimer Anonim Sirketi (Turkey) among others. In March 2018, Covestro AG (Germany) launched two new polycarbonate products at International Sign Association (ISA) Sign Expo. These products are used for various applications like dynamic digital display, and signage applications. SABIC: Established in 1976 and headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. SABIC is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of chemicals, polymers, agri-nutrients, and metal products worldwide. The Saudi Arabian government holds 70% shares of the company and the remaining 30% are publicly traded on Saudi stock exchange. The company has four functional areas; Petrochemicals, Specialties, Agri-Nutrients, and Metals. Polycarbonate sheet falls under the petrochemicals segment. It offers LEXAN Solid Sheet, LEXAN Thermoclear Sheet, LEXAN Corrugated Sheet products which have wide applications in automotive, Mass transportation, electrical & electronics, industries, agricultural, building and construction, healthcare, packaging, consumer, building and construction and other industries. The company has its geographic presence KSA, China, Rest of Asia, Europe, America, Others. The various subsidiaries of the company are Hadeed (Saudi Arabia), National Methanol Company (Saudi Arabia) among others. The company is ISO 9001 certified. In July 2018, SABIC (Saudi Arabia) introduced LEXAN, MARGARD and FHC10 sheet in NPE 2018, booth S19001. It is the latest addition in company’s automotive finishing portfolio. This advance technology provides stringent visibility, and strength to its product. EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG: Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Essen, Germany. Evonik Industries AG is engaged in the production of specialty chemicals. The Company operates through following business segments: Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials and Services. Polycarbonate products are offered under performance material segment. The company provides various products such as EUROPLEX PPSU sheets, EUROPLEX F sheets, EUROPLEX GV sheets, EUROPLEX O sheets. These products have applications in aircraft, automotive, electrical and other industries. The company has strong geographic presence in USA, Germany, China, Netherlands, Switzerland, Japan, UK, France, Italy, and Brazil among other regions. Evonik Industries is a member of European Catalyst Manufacturers Association (ECMA), the Drug Chemical & Associated Technologies Association (DCAT), and the American Chemistry Council (ACC) among others. Subsidiaries of the company are Evonik Chemicals Ltd., (UK), Evonik Degussa GmbH (Germany), Evonik Functional Solutions GmbH (Germany), Evonik Brasil Ltda. (Brazil) among others. In February 2018, Evonik Industries AG (Germany) participated in the HAI HELI EXPO. As a full service provider of PLEXIGLAS Sheet and EUROPLEX for the aviation industry. The company presented UV-IR blocker for air craft industry.

