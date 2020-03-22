Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market 2019 Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2025
Radiopharmaceuticals Market 2019
Wiseguyreports.Com adds “Radiopharmaceuticals Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025” To Its Research Database.
Report Details:
This report provides in depth study of “Radiopharmaceuticals Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Radiopharmaceuticals Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Radiopharmaceuticals are radioactive compounds administered to the patient, and monitored via specific imaging devices, for diagnosis and therapeutic purposes. It is composed of a radioisotope bond to an organic molecule. The organic molecule conveys the radioisotope to specific organs, tissues or cells. The radioisotope is selected for its properties. Radiopharmaceuticals are used in the field of nuclear medicine as radioactive tracers in medical imaging and in therapy for many diseases (for example, brachytherapy). Many radiopharmaceuticals use technetium-99m (Tc-99m) which has many useful properties as a gamma-emitting tracer nuclide.
In the last several years, global market of Radiopharmaceuticals developed year by year, with an average growth rate of 8.02% for the sales. In 2016, global revenue of Radiopharmaceuticals is nearly 4546 M USD; the sale is about 130 M Dose.
The classification of Radiopharmaceuticals includes Diagnostic Radioisotopes, Therapeutic Radioisotopes. The proportion of Diagnostic Radioisotopes in 2016 is about 89.22%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2017. The Therapeutic Radioisotopes is enjoying more and more market share.
Radiopharmaceuticals are widely used in Oncology, Cardiology and Other disease diagnosis and treatment. The most of radiopharmaceuticals is used in Oncology, and the sales proportion in 2016 is about 62.63%.
The global Radiopharmaceuticals market is valued at 4900 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 8410 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Radiopharmaceuticals market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Radiopharmaceuticals in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Radiopharmaceuticals in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Radiopharmaceuticals market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Radiopharmaceuticals market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Bracco Imaging
Bayer
Mallinckrodt
Nordion
Triad Isotopes
Lantheus
IBA Group
GE Healthcare
China Isotope & Radiation
Jubilant Pharma
Eli Lilly
Advanced Accelerator Applications
SIEMENS
Dongcheng
Navidea
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3716989-global-radiopharmaceuticals-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
Market size by Product
Diagnostic Radioisotopes
Therapeutic Radioisotopes
Market size by End User
Oncology
Cardiology
Other
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Key Stakeholders
Radiopharmaceuticals Manufacturers
Radiopharmaceuticals Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Radiopharmaceuticals Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.
Complete Report [email protected] https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3716989-global-radiopharmaceuticals-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Radiopharmaceuticals Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Diagnostic Radioisotopes
1.4.3 Therapeutic Radioisotopes
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Oncology
1.5.3 Cardiology
1.5.4 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size
2.1.1 Global Radiopharmaceuticals Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Radiopharmaceuticals Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Radiopharmaceuticals Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Radiopharmaceuticals Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Radiopharmaceuticals Revenue by Regions
….
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Bracco Imaging
11.1.1 Bracco Imaging Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 Bracco Imaging Radiopharmaceuticals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 Bracco Imaging Radiopharmaceuticals Products Offered
11.1.5 Bracco Imaging Recent Development
11.2 Bayer
11.2.1 Bayer Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 Bayer Radiopharmaceuticals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 Bayer Radiopharmaceuticals Products Offered
11.2.5 Bayer Recent Development
11.3 Mallinckrodt
11.3.1 Mallinckrodt Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.3 Mallinckrodt Radiopharmaceuticals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 Mallinckrodt Radiopharmaceuticals Products Offered
11.3.5 Mallinckrodt Recent Development
11.4 Nordion
11.4.1 Nordion Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 Nordion Radiopharmaceuticals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 Nordion Radiopharmaceuticals Products Offered
11.4.5 Nordion Recent Development
11.5 Triad Isotopes
11.5.1 Triad Isotopes Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 Triad Isotopes Radiopharmaceuticals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 Triad Isotopes Radiopharmaceuticals Products Offered
11.5.5 Triad Isotopes Recent Development
11.6 Lantheus
11.6.1 Lantheus Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 Lantheus Radiopharmaceuticals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.6.4 Lantheus Radiopharmaceuticals Products Offered
11.6.5 Lantheus Recent Development
11.7 IBA Group
11.7.1 IBA Group Company Details
11.7.2 Company Business Overview
11.7.3 IBA Group Radiopharmaceuticals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.7.4 IBA Group Radiopharmaceuticals Products Offered
11.7.5 IBA Group Recent Development
11.8 GE Healthcare
11.8.1 GE Healthcare Company Details
11.8.2 Company Business Overview
11.8.3 GE Healthcare Radiopharmaceuticals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.8.4 GE Healthcare Radiopharmaceuticals Products Offered
11.8.5 GE Healthcare Recent Development
11.9 China Isotope & Radiation
11.9.1 China Isotope & Radiation Company Details
11.9.2 Company Business Overview
11.9.3 China Isotope & Radiation Radiopharmaceuticals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.9.4 China Isotope & Radiation Radiopharmaceuticals Products Offered
11.9.5 China Isotope & Radiation Recent Development
11.10 Jubilant Pharma
11.10.1 Jubilant Pharma Company Details
11.10.2 Company Business Overview
11.10.3 Jubilant Pharma Radiopharmaceuticals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.10.4 Jubilant Pharma Radiopharmaceuticals Products Offered
11.10.5 Jubilant Pharma Recent Development
Continued….
Contact Us:
NORAH TRENT
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)