Global Surgical Robots Market will cross USD 16,793.2 million at CAGR 13.8% Forecast 2025 | Analysis By MAZOR Robots, Restoration Robots, Inc., Medtech Global, Hansen Medical

The capability of this trade half has been strictly investigated together with primary market challenges. Moreover, key methods within the marketplace that has product tendencies, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, Global Surgical Robots Market volume and fee at international degree, regional level and enterprise degree are in addition worked on. From the Porter’s five Forces tool and SWOT analysis, the major dynamics dominant the growth of the Global Surgical Robots Market such drivers, limitations, opportunities and experiments are derived. For higher understanding of the key players and types of the Global Surgical Robots Market, company profiles from the various international segmentation are lined. The report is an intensive study on but the conditions is inside the forecast quantity of 2018-2025. The 2016 was historic year and 2017 was the bottom year. The report spells out the market definition, classifications, applications, and key trends still as teaches however the market is dynamical in and also the means will it have an impact on trades, deals and financial gain.

Global Surgical Robots Market will cross USD 16,793.2 million by 2025. It was valued at USD 5,986.1 million in 2017. The market is growing at a CAGR of 13.8% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Major Players: Global Surgical Robots Market

Intuitive Surgical is going to dominate the global surgical robots market followed by- Accuray Inc., MAZOR Robots, Restoration Robots, Inc., Medtech Global, Hansen Medical, Verb Surgical Inc., TransEnterix, Stryker, and some of the upcoming players are Auris Surgical Robots, MedRobots Corporation, Virtual Incision Corporation, Think Surgical, Inc., Preceyes B.V., Medtronic, among others.

Segmentation: Global Surgical Robots Market

Global Surgical Robots Market, By Product (Robotic Systems, Instruments and Accessories, Service), By Brands (da Vinci Surgical System, CyberKnife, Renaissance, Artas, ROSA and Others), By Application (General Surgery, Urological, Gynaecological, Gastrointestinal, Radical Prostatectomy, Cardiothoracic Surgery, Colorectal Surgery, Radiotherapy and Others), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Drivers: Global Surgical Robots Market

The rising aging population, rising cases of acute and chronic diseases and better benefits to patients and surgeons are the key driving factors in the global surgical robots market.

RISING AGEING POPULATION

With increasing age, the patient pool for chronic disease is rising. Older populations are more prone to diseases such as diabetes, allergies, arthritis, cardiovascular diseases, infections, gastrointestinal and other problems.

For instance, according to U.S. census the number of people age 65 and older in the United States on July 1, 2015 were 47.8 million as well as according to Administration for Community Living (U.S. Department of Health and Human Services), the elderly population- with age 65 years or older were around 46.2 million in 2014, they represented 14.5% of the U.S. population and it is expected that this will grow to 98 million by 2060, more than twice their number in 2014.

As there are limited number of doctors whereas the demand for surgery is more, in such a situation surgical robots are very helpful, they help to reduce the time span of each surgery and makes sure that everyone gets treated. Hence, ageing population is expected to drive the market for the surgical robots

RISING CASE OF ACUTE AND CHRONIC DISEASES

The prevalence of diseases and conditions such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, cancer and many others over the period of time.

Mention below is some of the statistics related to the chronic disease

According to Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion as of 2012, about half of all adults—117 million people—had one or more chronic health conditions. One in four adults had two or more chronic health conditions

According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, in 2011, chronic diseases were the leading cause of illness, disability and death in Australia and it accounted for 90% of all deaths

BETTER BENEFITS TO PATIENTS AND SURGEONS

Robotic surgery is a form of laparoscopic surgery or minimally invasive surgery in which a computer-controlled robot assists surgeon during the surgical procedure. The robots provide the surgeon with an increased level of dexterity and allow the surgeons to operate in small spaces inside the body that would otherwise require open surgery.

Surgeon also gets great benefits from the robotic surgery, gaining enhanced precision, flexibility, control and vision. It also allows the surgeon to perform very delicate or complex surgeries that may have been difficult or even impossible without aid of the robot.

Benefits to Patients Include

More precise surgery: often in surgery, the surgeon needs to operate near healthy, sensitive organs, tissues and nerves. The goal of surgery is to remove the abnormalities without effecting surrounding healthy structures. The small size and flexibility of the robotic instruments makes this possible.

Less loss of blood and risk of infection: the surgeon makes tiny incisions rather than large as compared to the traditional method of surgery. which lowers the less loss of blood and also less risk of infection According to Eurostat, the article published in 2017 reports that older population aged more than 65 or over had 19.2% share which is increased by 0.3% compared with the 2016 data.

Benefits to Surgeons Include

Superior dexterity: the motion of a human hand has certain limitations which are overcome by the robots. Robotic instruments exceed the dexterity and range of motion of the human hand. The arms can rotate a full of 360 degrees. This allows the surgeon to operate in a way that would not be possible without the robot.

