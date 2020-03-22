Graphene Nanocomposites Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth During 2015-2025

Graphene, an allotrope of carbon, is also the basic structural element of several other allotropes such as charcoal, graphite, fullerenes and carbon nanotubes. This material finds application in high-performance markets such as electronics, medical and military among others, and could re-define the nanocomposites market in the future. Graphene nanocomposites have shown a great growth potential in certain industry segments such as electronics, aerospace, green energy and automotive. Over the past few years, technology has advanced significantly and the synthesis of graphene in bulk amount became possible. This is a milestone in the development of graphene based composite and hybrid materials.

Owing to the high cost of material manufacture and production techniques, as well as the high cost of technology and patent protection, some materials in the nanocomposites market have posed difficulties in terms of costing and manufacturing delays for various high-performance end-user segments. Graphene based polymer composites show prevalent mechanical, thermal, fire resistance and electrical properties in contrast with a routine polymer.

Its contribution to the host framework enhances electrical and mechanical properties superior to different Nanocomposites, for example, clay and carbon nanotubes (CNT). In spite of the fact that CNTs are practically identical in mechanical properties to that of graphene, graphene nanocomposites are ideal over the previous one due to its better electrical and thermal conductivity. The exceptional thermal, electrical and mechanical properties of graphene nanocomposites are expected to propel the nanocomposites market growth. Graphene nanocomposites also possess the properties of fracture toughness, lightweight, fatigue strength and cost-effectiveness. All these features promote its usage as primary filling agents in conventional composite applications.

Request Sample [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-3154

Graphene nanocomposites are also utilized in energy storage and conversion devices such as lithium (Li), Li-sulphur Li-air batteries and super capacitors or ultra-capacitors. Graphene nanocomposites exhibits fabulous material features, for example, quicker recombination rate and longer stability. Li-ion batteries by means of solution blending improves the recharging capacity and its performance level. Research & Development to utilize graphene nanocomposites in microbial fuels are being carried out in order to generate electricity from organic matters.

Asian countries such as Indonesia, South-Korea, Japan, Taiwan and China and North America region are the major manufacturers and consumers of graphene nanocomposites in terms of volume. Major growth in these countries is expected from the growing electronics & electrical, packaging, automotive and electronics & semiconductor sectors. The presence of a large number of manufacturers, research institutes and universities, combined with an increased demand for graphene nanocomposites, the global graphene nanocomposites market is projected to witness an exponential growth over the forecast period.

Global Graphene Nanocomposites Market: Segmentation

Global Graphene Nanocomposites market is segmented as follows

By Type;

Graphene Oxide (GO)

Graphene Nano Platelets (GNP)

Graphene Polymer

By Application;

Electro catalysts

High performance materials

Biosensors

Biomedical materials

By End-Use;

Packaging

Building & Construction

Electronics & Electrical

Automotive

Medical

Global Graphene Nanocomposites Market: Key Trends and Drivers

The swift growth of electronics industry and perennial development in technology drive the graphene nanocomposites market growth to an extent. Because of certain unique properties of graphene nanocomposites such as high carrier versatility, good electrical conductivity and direct optical transmittance, they are used as part of electrode applications for manufacturing active solar cells, liquid crystal devices, field emission devices and natural light radiating diodes, which drives the graphene nanocomposites market. Graphene nanocomposites are also suitable for biomedical applications such as gene delivery and nano medicine, which bolsters its growth in medical sector also. Another major application of graphene nanocomposites is ceramic-based nanocomposites. They exhibit excellent electrochemical properties with high carrier features applicable in energy sector. The relatively high cost associated with the production of graphene nanocomposites is expected to hamper the market growth.

Request to View TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-3154

Global Graphene Nanocomposites Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain include, 2-D Tech, Abalonyx AS,ACS Material, Angstron Materials, Applied Graphene Materials plc., DFJ nanotechnologies Co Ltd, Gramor, William Blythe Limited, Graphene Laboratories Inc., Graphenea and Graphene Tech, among others.