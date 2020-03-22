Green Chelates Natural Chelating Agents Market is Dominated by Top Vendors (Braskem SE, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, DowDuPont, Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Corporation., Ineos Group, JXTG Holdings, Inc., LG Chem.)

Data Bridge Market Research Adds “Global Green Chelates/Natural Chelating Agents Market– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025” new report to its research database. The report spread No of Pages: 350 No of Figures: 60 No of Tables: 220 in it.

Global Green Chelates/Natural Chelating Agents Market is expected to reach USD 1.54 billion by 2025, from USD XX billion in 2019 growing at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2025.

Market Drivers:

Rising awareness about the benefits of using these chemicals in personal care formulations and food & beverage products.

Rising demand for green chelates due to excellent properties with regard to eco and human toxicity

Stringent environment and water resources protection laws

Key Market Competitors:

The key players operating in the global green chelates/natural chelating agents market are –

Eastman Chemical Company

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company,

BASF SE,

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.,

SHOWA DENKO K.K Braskem SE,

Royal Dutch Shell PLC, DowDuPont, Evonik Industries AG, Exxon Mobil Corporation., Ineos Group, JXTG Holdings Inc., LG Chem., Maruzen Petrochemica, Reliance Industries Limited, SABIC, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation., SK global chemical Co. Ltd, HEL GROUP, Lonza, Corning Incorporated, Vapourtec Ltd., Velocys, FutureChemistry, Mitsubishi Corporation., LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., and many more.

This report focuses on the Green Chelates/Natural Chelating Agents in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Competitive Landscape:

The global green chelates/natural chelating agents market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of the green chelates/natural chelating agents market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation: Global Green Chelates/Natural Chelating Agents Market

By Type

Sodium Gluconate

EDDS

MGDA

GLAD

Other

By Application

Cleaning

Water Treatment

Agriculture

Personal Care

Food & Beverages

Others

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

