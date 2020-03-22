Home Audio Equipment Market – Development of Advanced Home Entertainment Products Increases Growth

The globalcontinues to grow owing to the rocketing sales of technologies, such as Blu-ray, and the resurgence of the HTiB (Home Theatre in-a-Box) market. The home audio equipment market is expected to foresee continuous growth in the upcoming years due to the innovative product development with technologically advanced features being incorporated in devices, rising popularity of audio technologies and growing consumer preference for high-quality content. Other important factors supporting the growth of this market include widening consumer base in the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific, rise in disposable incomes and growing urbanization trend.

Growing consumer preference for better quality products and rise in disposable incomes of families are mainly encouraging customers to buy such home entertainment products, thus, driving the market for home audio equipment.

Additionally, availability of home theatre system that can perform audio/video switching and play and stream audio stored on PC and internet radio stations is expected to boost the home audio equipment market. However, fear of hearing loss is the major restrain for this market. Introduction of wireless streaming is expected to boost the demand for home audio equipment.

Home audio systems including music players, Blu-ray players, along with LCD and LED TVs and HTiBs are the most popular products in the market. In case of product types, other home audio accessories segment which includes speakers, subwoofers, and microphones among others held the largest share in 2012.

This is mainly due to growing popularity of music applications and streaming capabilities. However, home theater in-a-box segment is expected to grow at faster rate due to the rising usage of digital entertainment and rapid transition to online platforms.