Industry News: Benchtop Automation Market Expected to Hold the Industry worth USD XX Billion in Upcoming Year

A benchtop automation system enables the automation of technically challenging or repetitive processes. Numerous repetitive tasks involved in modern drug discovery can be automated using small-scale automation solutions.

North America dominates the market, followed by Europe. However, Asia Pacific and Latin America regions are expected to witness rapid growth, owing to rise in biotechnology sector, increased research outsourcing by pharmaceutical giants and growing industry demand for accreditation and standardization.

The global Benchtop Automation market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Benchtop Automation volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Benchtop Automation market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered in Benchtop Automation Market:

Agilent Technologies

Beckmann Coulter Inc.

Caliper Life Sciences

CyBio AG

Eppendorf

Hamilton Robotics Inc.

Biomérieux Sa

Aurora Biomed Inc.

Hewlett Packard

Hudson Robotics

Biotek Instruments, Inc.

Labcyte Inc.

Logos Biosystems Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Promega Corp.

Qiagen N.V.

Sartorius AG

Roche Holding AG

Tecan Group Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Siemens Healthcare

ABBOTT Diagnostics

Benchtop Automation Market Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Benchtop Automation Market Segment by Type

Software

Hardware

Benchtop Automation Market Segment by Application

Pharamaceutical & Biotechnological Companies

Clinical & Referrance Laboratories

Research Institutes

Others.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Benchtop Automation Market Overview

Chapter Two: Global Benchtop Automation Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter Three: Global Benchtop Automation Production Market Share by Regions

Chapter Four: Global Benchtop Automation Consumption by Regions

Chapter Five: Global Benchtop Automation Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter Six: Global Benchtop Automation Market Analysis by Applications

Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Benchtop Automation Business

Chapter Eight: Benchtop Automation Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

Chapter Eleven: Global Benchtop Automation Market Forecast

Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source

