Infrared Sensors Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate During 2026

Infrared Sensors Market – Overview

Report Description

The “Infrared Sensors Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026” report provides analysis of the infrared sensors market for the period 2016–2026, wherein 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period, and 2017 is considered as the base year. Data for 2016 has been included as historical information. The report covers all the trends and technologies playing a major role in the growth of the infrared sensors market during the forecast period. It highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market growth during this period. The study provides a holistic perspective on the market’s growth in terms of revenue and volume (in US$ Mn and thousand units respectively) across different geographical regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report highlights the key trends affecting the market on a global scale. Furthermore, region-wise prominent countries/regions covered in the report includes the U.S, Canada, Germany, France, U.K, India, China, Japan, GCC countries,South Africa, and Brazil.

This report analyzes and forecasts the infrared sensors market at the global and regional level. The report also comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global infrared sensors market. Porter’s Five Forces model has been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Global Infrared Sensors Market: Taxonomy

This research study on the global infrared sensors market provides a detailed cross segment and cross country analysis based on the different segments including end use industry, detection, and working mechanism. Based on end use industry, the market is divided into consumer electronics, aerospace and defense, oil and gas, automotive, mining, pharmaceuticals and others. Others includesfood processing, chemicals, robotics, etc. Based on detection, the market is segmented into uncooled infrared sensors and cooled infrared sensors. Based on working mechanism, the market is divided into passive infrared sensors and active infrared sensors.

Global Infrared Sensors Market: Research Methodology

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, Factiva, etc.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide first-handinformation on the market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These help us to validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help to develop the analysis team’s market expertise and understanding.

Global Infrared Sensors Market: Competitive Dynamics

The report highlights well established players of the market including Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd, Honeywell International Inc, Teledyne Technologies, Excelitas Technologies, Raytheon Company, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., InfraTec GmbH, Flir Systems, Inc., Omron Corporation, and Texas Instruments Incorporated. These key players are looking to capture larger market share by innovating infrared sensors. For instance, in January 2017, Hamamatsu Photonics launched an uncooled InAsSb photovoltaic detector which provides high speed and sensitivity detection of infrared light from 3 to 11 micron wavelength range.

The global infrared sensors market can be segmented as follows

Global Infrared Sensors Market, by End-use Industry

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace and Defense

Oil and Gas

Automotive

Mining

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Global Infrared Sensors Market, by Detection

Uncooled Infrared Sensors

Cooled Infrared Sensors

Global Infrared Sensors Market, by Working Mechanism

Passive Infrared Sensors

Active Infrared Sensors

Global Infrared Sensors Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India China Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



