Injection Molded Plastics Market is estimated to reach $162.1 billion by 2020
Increasing demand of injection molded plastics in several end use industries such as automotive, packaging, electronics & consumer goods, building & construction, medical disposal, and technological advancements (such as computer aided engineering and automation in injection molding process) is augmenting the growth of the market. Furthermore, low labor cost, minimum waste production, faster production, and ability to process multiple raw materials simultaneously are further boosting the market growth. However, volatility in crude oil prices and high initial tooling cost of injection molding would impede the overall market growth.
Key Findings of Injection Molded Plastic Market :
• Healthcare to be the fastest growing end use industry segment.
• Packaging to remain dominant application segment throughout the forecast period.
• Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene segment to exhibit highest growth during the forecast period.
• Rising demand of packaging in automotive and consumer goods to make polypropylene the most lucrative segment, specifically due to its low cost, easy to mold nature and heat resistance.
• North America and Europe are the dominant geographies, collectively held about 66% market share in 2014.
North America and Europe has been prominent consumers of injection molded plastics, largely due to high demand from packaging and automotive industries. Asia Pacific hosts one of the fastest growing automotive, healthcare, consumer goods, and semiconductors industry and hence offer lucrative growth opportunities for injection molded plastics market in the region. Moreover, China, Japan and India are leading markets in terms of consumption and revenues for injection molded plastics in the region.
Send Enquiry on this report @
www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/766
Top key players :
• BASF SE
• Exxon Mobil
• DuPont
• Dow Chemical Company
• Huntsman Corporation
• LyondellBasell
• Eastman
• SABIC
• CNPC and INEOS.
The packaging will remain dominant market application during 2014-2020. This is primarily due to its increasing adoption in consumer goods, healthcare and cosmetics products. Healthcare segment is the fastest growing end use market owing to its increased usage in the production of tubes and housings for needles, pregnancy test devices, and surgical blades among others.
The injection molded plastics industry is fast moving and continuous product improvement is most required to remain competitive. Continuous innovation in design, specificity, and customization has led to the frequent launch of new and advance products, resulting into adoption in newer applications. Further, key players have been exploring collaborations and joint ventures as a mean to leverage high growth markets.
www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/766
About Us:
Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
Contact:
Sona Padman
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-855-550-5975
[email protected]
Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com