Juvenile Life Insurance Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025

Juvenile Life Insurance Market 2019

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Juvenile Life Insurance – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database.

Description:

Juvenile Life Insurance is permanent Life Insurance that insures the life of a child (generally under age 18). It is a financial planning tool that provides a tax advantaged savings vehicle with potential for a lifetime of benefits. Juvenile Life Insurance, or child Life Insurance, is usually purchased to protect a family against the sudden and unexpected costs of a funeral and burial with much lower face values. Should the juvenile survive to their college years it can then take on the form of a financial planning tool.

Gross premiums increased in most countries in the Juvenile Life Insurance in 2017. This growth may be a sign or a consequence of more favorable economic conditions, leading individuals to purchase Juvenile Life Insurance products. In most countries, the relatively low penetration of Juvenile Life Insurance (especially in South America and some Asian countries) shows that the Juvenile Life Insurance sector still has significant room to expand. In some countries, gross premiums declined where the continued low interest rates may have deterred individuals from purchasing Life Insurance products with lower guarantees. The Europe and North America has relative growth rate due to the lower birth rate and some developed also have the similar phenomenon, China has higher growth rate due the higher birth rate and China’s Second Child Policy and China’s high growth rate in economic.

According to this study, over the next five years the Juvenile Life Insurance market will register a 16.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 88500 million by 2024, from US$ 36100 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Juvenile Life Insurance business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Juvenile Life Insurance market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Allianz

Assicurazioni Generali

China Life Insurance

MetLife

PingAn

AXA

Sumitomo Life Insurance

Aegon

Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance

CPIC

Aviva

Munich Re Group

Zurich Financial Services

Nippon Life Insurance

Gerber Life Insurance

AIG

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3748813-global-juvenile-life-insurance-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024

This study considers the Juvenile Life Insurance value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

<10 Years Old

10~18 Years Old

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

School

Home Use

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3748813-global-juvenile-life-insurance-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Table of Content:

2019-2024 Global Juvenile Life Insurance Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Juvenile Life Insurance Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Juvenile Life Insurance Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Juvenile Life Insurance Segment by Type

2.2.1 <10 Years Old Market Size Growth Rate

……..

Table Global Juvenile Life Insurance Market Size Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

Table Allianz Basic Information, Head Office, Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table Allianz Juvenile Life Insurance Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

Figure Allianz Juvenile Life Insurance Market Share (2017-2019)

Table Assicurazioni Generali Basic Information, Head Office, Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table Assicurazioni Generali Juvenile Life Insurance Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

Figure Assicurazioni Generali Juvenile Life Insurance Market Share (2017-2019)

Table China Life Insurance Basic Information, Head Office, Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table China Life Insurance Juvenile Life Insurance Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

Figure China Life Insurance Juvenile Life Insurance Market Share (2017-2019)

Table MetLife Basic Information, Head Office, Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table MetLife Juvenile Life Insurance Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

Figure MetLife Juvenile Life Insurance Market Share (2017-2019)

Table PingAn Basic Information, Head Office, Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table PingAn Juvenile Life Insurance Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

Figure PingAn Juvenile Life Insurance Market Share (2017-2019)

Table AXA Basic Information, Head Office, Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table AXA Juvenile Life Insurance Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

Figure AXA Juvenile Life Insurance Market Share (2017-2019)

Table Sumitomo Life Insurance Basic Information, Head Office, Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table Sumitomo Life Insurance Juvenile Life Insurance Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

Figure Sumitomo Life Insurance Juvenile Life Insurance Market Share (2017-2019)

Table Aegon Basic Information, Head Office, Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table Aegon Juvenile Life Insurance Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

Figure Aegon Juvenile Life Insurance Market Share (2017-2019)

Table Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance Basic Information, Head Office, Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance Juvenile Life Insurance Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

Figure Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance Juvenile Life Insurance Market Share (2017-2019)

Table CPIC Basic Information, Head Office, Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table CPIC Juvenile Life Insurance Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

Figure CPIC Juvenile Life Insurance Market Share (2017-2019)

Table Aviva Basic Information, Head Office, Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table Munich Re Group Basic Information, Head Office, Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table Zurich Financial Services Basic Information, Head Office, Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table Nippon Life Insurance Basic Information, Head Office, Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table Gerber Life Insurance Basic Information, Head Office, Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table AIG Basic Information, Head Office, Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Continued…..

Contact US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)