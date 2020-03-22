Luxury Hotel Market 2019: Business Opportunities Analysis and Precise Growth Outlook – Marriott International, Hilton, Hyatt Hotels, Four Seasons Holdings, Kerzner International Resorts

Latest Industry Research Report On “Global Luxury Hotel Market Size, Status And Forecast 2019-2025” in-depth analysis of the market state and also the competitive landscape globally.

The luxury hotel industry is one of the major customer service industries globally. Growing travel and tourism industry is one of the key reasons behind the growth of luxury hotels industry. In order to meet the increasing demand for unique customer services, luxury hotels are constantly striving to improve their services by focusing on changing consumer preferences.

Nowadays, the top five companies make up more than 26.37% market share of the luxury hotels market, and the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in North America. The top five vendors are Marriott International, Hilton, Hyatt Hotels, Four Seasons Holdings Inc. and Shangri-La International Hotel Management Ltd. They respectively took a global market share as 13.59%, 6.59%, 2.53%, 2.41%, and 1.24% in 2017.

United States was the largest consumer market with a market share of 35.71% in 2013 and 32.05% in 2017 with a decrease of 3.66%. China and EU ranked the second and third markets with the market share of 18.58% and 17.28% in 2017.

In 2018, the global Luxury Hotel market size was 171100 million US$ and it is expected to reach 241800 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 4.4% during 2019-2025.

This study also analyzes the Luxury Hotel Market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Marriott International, Hilton, Starwood Hotels & Resorts (Marriott), Hyatt Hotels, Four Seasons Holdings, Shangri-La International Hotel Management Ltd, InterContinental Hotels Group PLC, Mandarin Oriental International Limited, The Indian Hotels Company Limited, Jumeirah International LLC, Kerzner International Resorts, ITC Hotels Limited,

Business Hotel

Suite Hotel

Airport Hotel

Resorts Hotel

Room

F&B

SPA

Others

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Central & South America (Brazil, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Other)

Historical Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2019 to 2025

