Medical Device Technologies Market will Exhibit a CAGR of 4.6% Between 2017 and 2025

Chronic diseases are long-term clinical conditions that progress over time. These are considered expensive and most prevalent health care issues across the globe. Chronic disease management program is an organized and proactive set of interventions that focus on the needs of the patient population. Chronic care management solutions involve efforts taken by a defined set of patients and various health care professionals to improve health outcomes and the quality of life of patients. Improving the adherence of patients to chronic disease management is a key component. Chronic disease management includes providing support from various medical and allied health services.

Integration of information technology and smartphones in health care in developing and developed countries, rise in awareness about the seriousness of chronic and life-threatening diseases, and increase in health care expenditure of people are expected to drive the global chronic care management solutions market during the forecast period. Surge in adoption of smartphones, year-on-year increase in the geriatric population, rise in incidence of chronic diseases, and rapid growth of mobile web technology are also expected to drive the global market. According to the World Health Organization, 8.5% adults aged 18 years and older had diabetes in 2014. In 2015, diabetes was the direct cause of 1.6 million deaths and high blood glucose was the cause of 2.2 million deaths in 2012.

The global chronic care management solutions market can be segmented based on product type, deployment, component, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the market can be classified into medical reference/education, chronic disease management, care coordination, and others. Based on deployment, the global chronic care management solutions market can be categorized into web-based delivery, cloud-based delivery, and on-premise delivery. In terms of component, the market can be bifurcated into software and services. Based on end-user, the global chronic care management solutions market can be divided into payers, providers, and others.

