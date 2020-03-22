Medical Tapes and Bandages Market: Latest Report with Forecast to 2026

A medical adhesive tape can be defined as a product used to affix an external component, such as a dressing on a wound, catheter, electrode, ostomy pouch, or patch on the skin, at a particular site. Bandages are a piece of material that have the function of providing support to the dressing placed onto a particular part or to restrict the movement of a particular part in order to reduce swelling or pain.

Medical tapes and bandages have a certain degree of stretch that allows adjustments to the movement and shape of skin of a particular area. When a medical tape or an adhesive bandage is removed from the skin of a particular area, the superficial corneum are removed. If this is repeated on the same site, it may lead to exogenous damage to the skin. It may lead to inflammation, oedema, or soreness and can cause adverse effects on the skin-barrier of the body functions.

Medical tapes are pressure sensitive and hypoallergenic adhesive tapes that are easy to remove without harming or damaging the skin. Hypoallergenic tapes are meant for infants and elderly people. They are microporous, which allows the air to reach the skin. Most medical tapes are white in color because of their content of zinc oxide, which helps prevent infections. Zinc oxide is used in strapping tapes or sports tapes. It is used to prevent sports injuries and soft tissue tears and to protect wounds. Zinc oxide tapes remain intact even if worn for a longer period, which controls moisture. Medical tapes and bandages are available in many varieties in terms of style, size, width, and lengths according to users’ requirements and skin sensitivity. The tapes offer waterproof qualities when the application area is clean and dry. They do not remove or harm hair on the skin during removal, nor do they stick to hairy areas.

According to the U.S. FDA, adhesive bandages or medical adhesive tapes are devices used for medical purposes. They are usually made up of strips of fabric. Some tapes can be coated with plastic on one side and adhesive on the other. The tapes are required to cover and protect wounds, secure the skin edges of a wound, attach an object to the skin, and to support an injured part.

Increase in the number of surgeries and rise in the number of surgical wounds, traumatic wounds, ulcers, sports injuries, burn injuries, and all other types of injuries are anticipated to drive the usage of medical tapes and bandages in the coming years. However, lack of awareness among patients regarding wound infections is estimated to restrain the market. Nevertheless, rise in the incidence of wound infections, better clinical outcomes due to the use of tapes and bandages, and an increase in research and development activities are expected to present attractive opportunities to the market in the coming years.

The global medical tapes and bandages market can be segmented based on product, application, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the global market can be classified into medical tapes, fabric tapes, paper tapes, plastic tapes, other tapes, medical bandages, gauze bandages, adhesive bandages, cohesive and elastic bandages, and other bandages. In terms of application, the global medical tapes and bandages market can be categorized into surgical wounds, traumatic and laceration wounds, burns, ulcers, spot injuries, and others wounds. The requirement of medical tapes and bandages is the highest for surgical wound treatment. Removal of medical tapes and bandages should be done once they get dirty or muddy or become wet due to the oozing from the wound.

Based on region, the global medical tapes and bandages market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is anticipated to continue to dominate the global market during the forecast period due to the presence of leading players and health care organizations in the region. The market in countries such as India and China is likely to be driven by a large patient pool, development in health care facilities, and an increase in health care expenditure.

Key players operating in the global medical tapes and bandages market include 3M Health, Johnson & Johnson, Smith & Nephew plc, Medtronic plc, Cardinal Health, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., Paul Hartmann Pty Limited, Baxter International Inc., and Molnlycke Healthcare. Expansion in the medical tapes and bandages market is increasing the market value and increasing pressure on market players. A high level of competition in the market leads companies to innovate better alternative products than their rivals.

