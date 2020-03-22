Memory Connectors Market share forecast to witness considerable growth from 2019 to 2025

Memory Connectors Market Report Summary – 2019

Connectors provide a detachable link to consumer electronics devices and components. Memory connectors enable data transmission between the electronic device and the memory card or socket. A memory card connector includes a conducting grooves and locating grooves for electrically engaging with corresponding contacts of a memory card inserted into the card cavity. A pair of switch terminals mounted on locating grooves come in contact as the memory card is inserted into the card cavity.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include :



3M, TE Connectivity, Fujitsu, Molex Incorporated, C&K Components, Hirose Electric, JAE Electronics, Yamaichi Electronics, CONEC,

By the product type, the market is primarily split into :

Memory Card Connector, Memory Socket Connector,

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments :

Mobile Phone, Tablet PC, Portable Audio Player, Other,

This report studies the global market size of Memory Connectors in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa focuses on the consumption of Memory Connectors in these regions.

