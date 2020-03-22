Mobile Device Management Market to Observe Strong Development by 2028

Mobile Device Management Market – Report Synopsis

XploreMR offers a 10-year forecast for the global mobile device management market between 2018 and 2028. In terms of value, the mobile device management market size is expected to register a steady CAGR during the forecast period. This study demonstrates the mobile device management market dynamics and trends globally across eight regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, SEA and Others of APAC, China, Japan, and the Middle East and Africa, which influence the current nature and the future status of the mobile device management market during the forecast period.

Report Description

This research report provides a detailed analysis of the global mobile device management market and offers insights about the various factors driving the popularity of mobile device managements and its features. The report includes an extensive analysis of key industry mobile device management market drivers, mobile device management market restraints, mobile device management market trends and market structure. The mobile device management market study provides a comprehensive assessment of stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business. The report segregates the mobile device management market based on the deployment types, solutions, business size, verticals and across different regions globally.

The mobile device management market share is expected to witness moderate revenue growth during the forecast period owing to an increase in the adoption of on-premise and cloud integrated mobile device management solutions by small- and medium-sized enterprises.

The global mobile device management report starts with an overview of the mobile device management market in terms of value. In addition, this section includes an analysis of the key trends, drivers and restraints from the supply, demand and economy perspectives, which are influencing the mobile device management market share.

Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/sample/2985

Among the deployment type segments of the mobile device management market, the cloud segment is expected to register the highest growth in the global mobile device management market. Under the mobile device management solutions segments, the service management segment is expected to dominate the global mobile device management market throughout the forecast period. On the basis of business size, large enterprises are expected to register the highest market share in the global mobile device management market by the end of the forecast period. Among the vertical segments of the mobile device management market, the education segment is expected to witness a higher growth rate as compared to the other verticals.

A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of the mobile device management market size across different regions. This section provides a detailed analysis of the key trends in each region’s mobile device management market.

The next section in the global mobile device management market consists of a detailed analysis of the mobile device management market across various countries in the region. It provides a market outlook for 2018–2028 and sets the forecast within the context of the mobile device management market to include the latest technological developments as well as offerings in the mobile device management market. This study discusses the key trends within countries that contribute to the growth of the mobile device management market as well as analyses the degrees at which drivers are influencing the mobile device management market in each region. Key regions and countries assessed in this report include North America (U.S. and Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and the rest of Latin America), Western Europe (Germany , France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux and the rest of Western Europe), Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland and the rest of Eastern Europe), SEA and others of APAC (India, Australia & New Zealand, ASEAN and the rest of APAC), Japan, China and MEA (GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, North Africa and the rest of MEA). The report on the global mobile device management market evaluates the present scenario and the growth prospects of the mobile device management market in various regions globally for the period 2018 –2028. We have considered 2017 as the base year and have provided data for the remaining 12 months.

To offer an accurate forecast, we have started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the mobile device management market will grow in the future. Given the characteristics of the mobile device management market, we have triangulated the outcome of different types of analysis based on the technology trends.

As previously highlighted, the global mobile device management market is split into a number of segments. All these segments in terms of deployment type, solution, business size, vertical and different regions are analysed in terms of basis points to understand the relative contribution of each segment to the growth of the mobile device management market. This detailed information is important for the identification of the various key trends of the global mobile device management market.

In addition, another key feature of this report on the global mobile device management market is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical for assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify the potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global mobile device management market.

In the final section of the mobile device management market report, we have included a competitive landscape to provide clients a dashboard view based on the categories of providers in the value chain, their presence in the mobile device management portfolio and key differentiators in the global mobile device management market. This section is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the mobile device management supply chain and the potential players in the mobile device management market. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of their capabilities and their success in the mobile device management market. Detailed profiles of mobile device management providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the mobile device management market. Key competitors covered in the global mobile device management market report include VMware, Inc.; Blackberry; Microsoft Corporation; MobileIron Inc.; Citrix Systems, Inc.; SAP SE; IBM; SOTI Inc.; JAMF and Cisco.

Key Segments Covered

By Deployment Type Cloud On-premises

By Solution Device Management Application Management Content Management Service Management Security Management

By Business Size Large Enterprises SMBs

By Vertical Government Healthcare Education BFSI IT & Telecommunication Retail Construction Transportation and Logistics Manufacturing Media & Entertainment



Key Regional Markets Covered

North America Mobile Device Management market U.S. Canada

Latin America Mobile Device Management market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Mobile Device Management market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Mobile Device Management market Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA and other of APAC Mobile Device Management market India Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of APAC

China Mobile Device Management market

Japan Mobile Device Management market

MEA Mobile Device Management Market GCC Countries Turkey South Africa North Africa Rest of MEA



Key Players in the Mobile Device Management market

SOTI Inc.

Symantec Corporation

IBM

Citrix Systems, Inc.

VMware, Inc.

Cisco

SAP SE

Microsoft Corporation

Sophos Group plc.

MobileIron Inc.

JAMF

Ivanti

ZOHO

Blackberry

Get Full Report Access @ https://www.xploremr.com/cart/2985/SL