Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market to 2023 Growth Opportunities, Trends, Share, Size, Top Players Lebara Mobile, LycaMobile, Talkmobile, Giffgaff, Poste Mobile

The Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market report profiles the following companies, which includes: – Lebara Mobile, LycaMobile, Talkmobile, Giffgaff, Poste Mobile, Virgin Mobile, AT＆T, Verizon, Telefonica

A mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), virtual network operator (VNO), or mobile other licensed operator (MOLO), is a wireless communications services provider that does not own the wireless network infrastructure over which it provides services to its customers.

This report studies the Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) market by product type and applications/end industries.

The Asia Pacific and MEA regions are projected to experience a significant growth over the forecast period. Asia Pacific regional market was valued at USD 4.62 billion in 2017. due to rapid growth of the telecom services industry in this region. Moreover, emerging economies, such as India, Vietnam, Myanmar, and China, are putting efforts in expanding and modernizing their telecommunication services. Southeast Asian countries, such as Thailand, Singapore, and Philippines, are also estimated to contribute substantially to the region’s expansion over the forecast period.

Countries with advanced cellular networks, such as Japan, Malaysia, and Australia, are expected to play a major role in the expansion of the Asia Pacific regional market. For instance, in Japan, MVNOs offer services, such as remote management of vending machines, online gaming, M2M, and surveillance. They also provide voice-controlled services in security applications and patient monitoring in the healthcare industry. Europe and North America are projected to grow significantly over the forecast period due to favorable regulatory framework.

However, aggressive pricing strategies followed by MVNO have cannibalized growth opportunities in Europe, specifically in Spain and Austria. Countries, such as U.K., Germany, and Netherlands, are projected to have a positive impact on the region’s growth over the forecast period. Data services are expected to be the key services for regional expansion. Favorable regulatory policies and active MNO support are anticipated to drive the Latin America and MEA regional markets.

Types: – Reseller, Service Operator, Full MVNO

Applications:- Customer service, Billing support systems, Marketing, Sales personnel

This report studies the global Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market status and forecast, categorizes the global Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market size (value & volume), revenue (Million USD), product price by manufacturers, type, application, and region.

Major Region Market:-

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

