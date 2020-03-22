Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market By Product Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin, Share, Growth Rate and Forecasts 2019-2026

The new research from Global QYResearch on Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Size Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

The global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

SABIC

MEGlobal

Shell

Formosa Plastics

DowDuPont

Reliance

Sinopec

BASF

PTTGC

Sibur

Lotte Chemical

Eastman

Exxonmobil

Huntsman

Ineos

Indian Oil

India Glycols

Indorama

AkzoNobel

Clariant

LG Chem

Mitsui Chemicals

Mitsubishi Chemical

Kuwait Petroleum

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Fiber

PET

Film

Antifreeze & Coolant

Segment by Application

Consumer goods

Construction

Automotive

Pharmaceutical

Textiles

Chemical processing

Table of Contents

1 Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Monoethylene Glycol (MEG)

1.2 Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Fiber

1.2.3 PET

1.2.4 Film

1.2.5 Antifreeze & Coolant

1.3 Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Consumer goods

1.3.3 Construction

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 Pharmaceutical

1.3.6 Textiles

1.3.7 Chemical processing

1.4 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Size

1.5.1 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production

3.4.1 North America Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production

3.5.1 Europe Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Business

7.1 SABIC

7.1.1 SABIC Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 SABIC Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 MEGlobal

7.2.1 MEGlobal Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 MEGlobal Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Shell

7.3.1 Shell Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Shell Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Formosa Plastics

7.4.1 Formosa Plastics Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Formosa Plastics Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 DowDuPont

7.5.1 DowDuPont Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 DowDuPont Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Reliance

7.6.1 Reliance Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Reliance Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Sinopec

7.7.1 Sinopec Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Sinopec Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 BASF

7.8.1 BASF Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 BASF Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 PTTGC

7.9.1 PTTGC Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 PTTGC Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Sibur

7.10.1 Sibur Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Sibur Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Lotte Chemical

7.12 Eastman

7.13 Exxonmobil

7.14 Huntsman

7.15 Ineos

7.16 Indian Oil

7.17 India Glycols

7.18 Indorama

7.19 AkzoNobel

7.20 Clariant

7.21 LG Chem

7.22 Mitsui Chemicals

7.23 Mitsubishi Chemical

7.24 Kuwait Petroleum

8 Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Monoethylene Glycol (MEG)

8.4 Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Distributors List

9.3 Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Market Forecast

11.1 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

The report is readily available and can be dispatched within 4hr after payment confirmation.

