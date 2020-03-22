Naphthalene Market By Product Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin, Share, Growth Rate and Forecasts 2019-2026

The new research from Global QYResearch on Naphthalene Market Trends Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases.

The global Naphthalene market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Naphthalene volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Naphthalene market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Koppers

RÜTGERS

Merck

Industrial Química del Nalón

PCC Rokita

Carbon Tech & Sepahan Chimie

DEZA

SAIL

WUXI KINGHAN BIO-MEDICAL&CHEMICAL

Compro Shijiazhuang Fine Chemical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Coal Tar

Petroleum

Segment by Application

Agriculture

Building & Construction

Household Cleaning

Textile

Table of Contents

1 Naphthalene Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Naphthalene

1.2 Naphthalene Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Naphthalene Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Coal Tar

1.2.3 Petroleum

1.3 Naphthalene Segment by Application

1.3.1 Naphthalene Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Agriculture

1.3.3 Building & Construction

1.3.4 Household Cleaning

1.3.5 Textile

1.4 Global Naphthalene Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Naphthalene Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Naphthalene Market Size

1.5.1 Global Naphthalene Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Naphthalene Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Naphthalene Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Naphthalene Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Naphthalene Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Naphthalene Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Naphthalene Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Naphthalene Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Naphthalene Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Naphthalene Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Naphthalene Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Naphthalene Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Naphthalene Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Naphthalene Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Naphthalene Production

3.4.1 North America Naphthalene Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Naphthalene Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Naphthalene Production

3.5.1 Europe Naphthalene Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Naphthalene Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Naphthalene Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Naphthalene Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Naphthalene Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Naphthalene Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Naphthalene Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Naphthalene Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Naphthalene Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Naphthalene Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Naphthalene Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Naphthalene Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Naphthalene Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Naphthalene Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Naphthalene Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Naphthalene Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Naphthalene Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Naphthalene Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Naphthalene Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Naphthalene Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Naphthalene Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Naphthalene Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Naphthalene Business

7.1 Koppers

7.1.1 Koppers Naphthalene Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Naphthalene Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Koppers Naphthalene Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 RÜTGERS

7.2.1 RÜTGERS Naphthalene Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Naphthalene Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 RÜTGERS Naphthalene Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Merck

7.3.1 Merck Naphthalene Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Naphthalene Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Merck Naphthalene Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Industrial Química del Nalón

7.4.1 Industrial Química del Nalón Naphthalene Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Naphthalene Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Industrial Química del Nalón Naphthalene Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 PCC Rokita

7.5.1 PCC Rokita Naphthalene Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Naphthalene Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 PCC Rokita Naphthalene Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Carbon Tech & Sepahan Chimie

7.6.1 Carbon Tech & Sepahan Chimie Naphthalene Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Naphthalene Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Carbon Tech & Sepahan Chimie Naphthalene Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 DEZA

7.7.1 DEZA Naphthalene Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Naphthalene Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 DEZA Naphthalene Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 SAIL

7.8.1 SAIL Naphthalene Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Naphthalene Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 SAIL Naphthalene Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 WUXI KINGHAN BIO-MEDICAL&CHEMICAL

7.9.1 WUXI KINGHAN BIO-MEDICAL&CHEMICAL Naphthalene Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Naphthalene Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 WUXI KINGHAN BIO-MEDICAL&CHEMICAL Naphthalene Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Compro Shijiazhuang Fine Chemical

7.10.1 Compro Shijiazhuang Fine Chemical Naphthalene Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Naphthalene Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Compro Shijiazhuang Fine Chemical Naphthalene Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Naphthalene Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Naphthalene Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Naphthalene

8.4 Naphthalene Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Naphthalene Distributors List

9.3 Naphthalene Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Naphthalene Market Forecast

11.1 Global Naphthalene Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Naphthalene Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Naphthalene Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Naphthalene Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Naphthalene Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Naphthalene Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Naphthalene Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Naphthalene Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Naphthalene Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Naphthalene Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Naphthalene Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Naphthalene Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Naphthalene Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Naphthalene Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Naphthalene Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Naphthalene Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

