Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Competitive Analysis to 2025: JSR CORPORATION, Kumho Petrochemical, Adventa, Synthos, OMNOVA Solutions, Lanxess

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market report is a comprehensive study on what the current status is for Chemical and Materials industry. This report provides a thorough synopsis on the study for Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market. The report includes detailed market definition, classifications, applications and market trends, and with the use of SWOT analysis the report summarizes what the market drivers and restrains are. The report shows important product developments and tracks recent acquisitions, merges and research in the Chemical and Materials industry by the key players who are driving the market by detailing all sales, import, export and revenue figures for forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Some Of The Key Players Of The Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market are

AirBoss Rubber Compounding

Atlantic Gasket Corporation

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

Lanxess

Omnova Solutions Inc

Zeon Chemicals L.P

Synthos

Adventa Bhd

Kumho Petrochemical

JSR Corporation

Sibur Holding

Versalis S.p.A.

Global Analysis of Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market:

The Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market is expected to reach USD 321.27 million by 2025, from USD 254.6 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Global Definition Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market:

Nitrile rubber also known as nitrile-butadiene rubber which is oil resistant synthetic rubber produced from polymerization of acrylonitrile and butadiene. During polymerization of nitrile-butadiene rubber fillers are used like carbon black. Plasticizers are used specially for the products used in oil and gas industry. So on the requirement basis different adducts are used during manufacturing. Nitrile rubber is mostly used where high oil resistance. The main advantage of nitrile butadiene rubber is that it is highly resistant to petroleum oils, mineral oils, vegetable oils, abrasion, many acids and water. Buna N and Perbunan Nitrile are two different type of as nitrile-butadiene rubber which are preferred for oil resistance. In 2015, Sinopec successfully completed the acquisition of Sibur. Through this acquisition Sibur became the top most company in rubber production in Russia. As NBR have very broad application like in automobile sector, gaskets, seals, diaphragms, gasoline hoses, liners and tubing manufacturing.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing Demand for NBR Gloves

Increasing Demand from Automotive Industry

Availability of Substitute Materials

Restrictions on Use of Phthalates in NBR Formulations and Other Environmental Regulations on Rubber Manufacturing

Increase in growth in automobile industry

Report Segmentation:

Based on type of product:

Hoses

Belts

Cables

Molded & Extruded Products

Seals & O-Rings

Rubber Compounds

Adhesives & Sealants

Gloves

Foamed Products

Others

Based on application:

O-Rings & Seals

Hoses

Belts & Cables

Molded & Extruded Products

Adhesives & Sealants

Gloves

Others

On the basis of end users:

Automotive & Transportation

Industrial

Oil & Gas

Mining & Metallurgy

Construction

Medical

Others

Based on geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Global Competitive Analysis of Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market:

The global nitrile butadiene rubber market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of nitrile butadiene rubber market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Research Methodology of Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market:

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

