Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The new research from Global QYResearch on Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Market Growth Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

The global Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Rain Bird Corporation

FlyBird Farm Innovations

The Toro Company

Netafim

Hunter Industries

Baseline Inc.

HydroPoint

… Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Smart Home Controllers

Plug-in Controllers

Standalone Controllers Segment by Application

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller

1.2 Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Smart Home Controllers

1.2.3 Plug-in Controllers

1.2.4 Standalone Controllers

1.3 Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Segment by Application

1.3.1 Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Residential

1.3.4 Industrial

1.3 Global Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Market Size

1.4.1 Global Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Production

3.4.1 North America Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Production

3.5.1 Europe Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Business

7.1 Rain Bird Corporation

7.1.1 Rain Bird Corporation Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Rain Bird Corporation Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 FlyBird Farm Innovations

7.2.1 FlyBird Farm Innovations Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 FlyBird Farm Innovations Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 The Toro Company

7.3.1 The Toro Company Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 The Toro Company Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Netafim

7.4.1 Netafim Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Netafim Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Hunter Industries

7.5.1 Hunter Industries Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Hunter Industries Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Baseline Inc.

7.6.1 Baseline Inc. Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Baseline Inc. Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 HydroPoint

7.7.1 HydroPoint Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 HydroPoint Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller

8.4 Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Industrial Chain Analysis

