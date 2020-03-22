Nutraceuticals Ingredients Market 2019 Global Research Report and Gross Margin Analysis till 2025

Crystal Market Research has added the report on Nutraceuticals Ingredients Market for the forecast till 2025, the report comprises of the estimation of the global Nutraceuticals Ingredients Market. The following Industry is shown to progress with a noteworthy rise in the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecasted period owing to various factors driving the market. The Nutraceuticals Ingredients report provides the data related to the market segmentation, regional outlook, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive outlook.

Industry Trend Analysis Nutraceutical Ingredients market is expected to experience significant growth in coming years between 2017 and 2025. The market is expected to become $55.41 billion by 2025 at a growing CAGR of 7.32%. The market is primarily driven by increased incidences of chronic diseases, need for extended life span and wide application of nutraceutical ingredients in various functional areas across the globe. Nutraceutical ingredients are highly beneficial in the cases of chronic diseases. The chronic diseases mainly occur due to nutrient deficiency in the body and it has become a common phenomenon across the globe.

The study of the Nutraceuticals Ingredients report is done based on the noteworthy research methodology that provides the analytical inspection of the global market based on various segments the market is divided into also the summary and latest size of the market owing to the various outlook possibilities.

Segmentation by Key Players:

Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S), Cargill, DuPont, Associated British Foods plc (U.K), BASF SE (Germany), Tate & Lyle PLC (U.K) Dean Foods, Ingredion Incorporated (U.S), Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Arla Foods (Denmark), Nestle S.A., and PepsiCo Inc.

Major Types:

Prebiotics

Probiotics

Proteins and amino acids

Vitamins

Minerals

Omega-3 fatty acids

Carotenoids

Fibers and Specialty Carbohydrate

Phytochemical and Plant Extracts

Others

Majot Applications:

Functional Food

Functional Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Animal Nutrition

Personal Care

Regional Overview:

The report gives an overview of the Nutraceuticals Ingredients Market mainly in the regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Middle East and Africa.

