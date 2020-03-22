Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals Market- Growing Industry & Forecast, 2016 – 2026

Though synthetic oxytocin is chemically equivalent to naturally-occurring oxytocin, their pharmaceutical functions for aiding women in labour are quite distinctive. Medical professionals from around the world will continue to recommend synthetic-based oxytocic pharmaceuticals over natural since oxytocic pharmaceuticals originating from synthetic sources can boost the momentum of decelerated labour by IV administration. More than 90% of the global market revenues for oxytocic pharmaceuticals will be harvested from the sales of oxytocic pharmaceuticals originating from synthetic sources. By the end of 2026, an estimated US$ 148.9 million revenues will be emanated from the global sales of synthetic oxytocic pharmaceuticals.

Future Market Insights’ published report on the global oxytocic pharmaceuticals market estimates that the market, which is presently valued at US$ 62.2 million, will expand at an impressive 9.7% CAGR to reach US$ 157.6 million value by 2026-end. In the report, titled “Oxytocic Pharmaceuticals Market: Global Industry Analysis & Opportunity Assessment, 2016-2026,” Future Market Insights projects that the global market for oxytocic pharmaceuticals will remain highly fragmented due to higher prevalence of local players as opposed to multinationals and conglomerates. Nevertheless, global pharmaceutical industry leaders such as Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Baxter Healthcare Corporation, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. are also partaking in the global oxytocic pharmaceuticals market. Other leading manufacturers of oxytocic pharmaceuticals include Biofutura Pharma SpA, Ferring BV, and Fresenius Kabi AG.

Global Oxytocic pharmaceuticals Market: Regional Analysis

The need for oxytocic pharmaceuticals in the world will always remain contingent to the rise in pregnancy incidences and birth rate. Various parts of the world exhibit diverse birth rate, which incidentally drives the growth of their oxytocic pharmaceuticals market, accordingly. In North America, oxytocic pharmaceuticals are majorly used for postpartum haemorrhage, which is one of the most-prominent indication among labouring women in the US and Canada. However, China is expected to remain the largest market for oxytocic pharmaceuticals in the world. Considering the country’s exploding birth rate, China’s oxytocic pharmaceuticals market will be valued over US$ 55 million by 2026-end, expanding at 9.8% CAGR. In 2016, Japan’s oxytocic pharmaceuticals revenues amounted to an estimated US$ 1.7 million, while the oxytocic pharmaceuticals market in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan & China (APEJC) region has been estimated to account for nearly 20% of global revenues.

