Packaging Adhesives Market in Global Industry by Top Companies, Type and Application, Country & Competitive Landscape Reviews to 2025

Global Packaging Adhesives Market industry valued approximately USD 6.3 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.43% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The major factors driving the growth due to increasing demand for packaged food products and rising demand for labeling.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Competitive Outlook and Trend Analysis

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are HB Fuller, Bostik, 3M, Dymax, Paramelt, Henkel, Wacker Chemie, Ashland, and Jowat Corp. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Market: Water-Based, Hot Melt, Solvent-Based.

Application: labeling, Case & Carton, Folding Cartons and Flexible Packaging

Regions:

North America: U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany.

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan.

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico

Rest of the World

Target Audience of the Packaging Adhesives Market Study: Key Consulting Companies & Advisors, Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises, Venture capitalists, Value-Added Resellers (VARs), Third-party knowledge providers, Investment bankers and Investors

