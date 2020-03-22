Periodontal Therapeutics Market are estimated to surpass Robust CAGR Forecast Years 2018 – 2026

Periodontal therapeutics are effective adjunctive therapies used in the treatment of periodontal pathogens. These therapies include systemic antibiotics, such as doxycycline, minocycline, metronidazole, and other antibiotics comprising amoxicillin, azithromycin, etc. and local antibiotics, including Arestin, Atridox, PerioChip, and others. This report analyzes the current and future prospects of the periodontal therapeutics market based on product type, distribution channel, and geography.

This study is a combination of primary and secondary research, conducted for understanding and arriving at trends, used to forecast the expected revenue of the periodontal therapeutics market in the near future. Primary research formed the bulk of our research efforts, with information collected from in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry experts and opinion leaders. Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, investor presentations, analyst presentation, and various international and national databases. The report provides estimated market size in terms of US$ Mn (US$ in million) for product type, distribution channel, and geography for the period of 2018 to 2026.

The report contains an elaborative executive summary, which includes market snapshot providing information on various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the market with respect to market segments based on product type, distribution channel, and geography. The market overview section of the report analyzes market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that can influence the periodontal therapeutics market in the current and future scenario. The report also provides Porter’s five force analysis that studies five factors and their impact on the periodontal therapeutics market.

Market share of key players is analyzed to signify the contribution of these players toward the revenue of the market. As such, these factors are likely to help market players in deciding about business strategies and plans for strengthening their position in the global market. Based on geography, the market has been analyzed for five major regions: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The study also covers detailed country analysis in these regions for the periodontal therapeutics market.

The report also profiles major players in the periodontal therapeutics market and provides their key attributes, such as, company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major companies profiled in this report include Den-Mat Holdings, LLC, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Dexcel Pharma, 3M Company, and Kaken Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Inorganic growth measurements and business collaborations were the primary strategies adopted by the major market players to cement their position in the periodontal therapeutics market.

The periodontal therapeutics market has been segmented as follows:

Periodontal Therapeutics Market, by Product Type, Revenue (US$ Mn) 2018-2026 Systemic Antibiotics Doxycycline Minocycline Metronidazole Others Local Antibiotics Arestin Atridox PerioChip Others

Periodontal Therapeutics Market, by Distribution Channel, Revenue (US$ Mn) 2018-2026 Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Drug Stores E-commerce

Periodontal Therapeutics Market, by Geography, Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018-2026 North America U.S. Canada Europe U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific India China Japan Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



