Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market Analysis Of Trends, Growth 2019-2025

The Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors market is expected to garner $31.1 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 10.9% from 2019-2025.

The Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors market is expected to garner $31.1 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 10.9% from 2019-2025.

Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors’s within the voltage range of 21V – 30V are anticipated to be the leading revenue generators. The segment is expected to contribute over 20% of the market revenue, throughout the analysis period. This is due to increased use of PMSM machine tools which reduce the vibrations in machines. Also, these machine tools have witnessed significant growth due to high demand for industrial machines from small and medium enterprises, particularly in the developing countries.

In terms of volume, 10V – 20V would account for the largest units shipped during the forecast period. Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors of this range provides high efficiency, requires low-operating temperature, and reduces the weight of motors. Thus, their suitability across the varied applications would continue to supplement their market growth.

This study categorizes the global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Top manufacturers in Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market are: Baldor Electric Company, Inc., Rockwell Automation, Inc., Siemens AG, Toshiba Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Emerson Electric Corp., Johnson Electric, DRS Technologies Inc., General Electric Company, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation and others.

This report segments the Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market on the basis of Types:

Above 60V

41V_60V

31V_40V

21V_30V

10V_20V

9V and below

On the Basis of Application (BOA) the Global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market is segmented into:

Automation

Consumer Electronics

Residential & Commercial

Automotive & Transportation

Lab Equipment

Medical

Military/Aerospace

Regional Analysis For Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

South America

Middle East & Africa

Essential points covered in Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market Research are:-

What will be the market size and the growth rate in 2025?

What are the key factors driving the global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market?

What are the key markets trends impacting the growth of the global Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market?

Following points are included along with in-depth study of each point:-

Production Analysis – Production of the Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors market is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications.

Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

Competitors – In this section, various Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost and revenue.

Other analyses – Apart from the aforementioned information, trade and distribution analysis for the Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors Market, contact information of major manufacturers, suppliers and key consumers is also given. Also, SWOT analysis for new projects and feasibility analysis for new investment are included.

