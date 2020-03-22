Pet Food Packaging Market Players Research, Growth On Sonoco, Amcor, MeadWestvaco (MWV), Bosch Packaging Technology, Constantia Flexibles & More

The scope of this pet food packaging market report extends from market scenarios to comparative pricing between major players, cost and profit of the specified market regions.

The global The global pet food packaging market is expected to reach USD 10492.8 million by 2025, from USD 7058.85 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.06% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

The market development is obstructed with stringent pet sustenance controls. According to The State of the Specialty Food Industry, food industry continues to grow at a strong clip with Dollar sales hit USD 127.0 billion, a 15.0% jump in total sales between 2014 and 2016. As Per the Packaging SA South, in 2015, Africa consumed around 3.5 million tonnes of all packaging material, out of which 57% was used for recycling and other purpose. Thus, above factor proves that packaging and food industry is growing and will derive the demand for pet food packaging. The key players operating in the global pet food packaging market are –

Crown Holdings

MeadWestvaco Corporation

Mondi Group

Sonoco Products

Silgan Holdings

Amcor Limited

Constantia Flexibles

Huhtamäki Oyj

Others: Ampac Packaging, Llc, Bemis Company, Inc., Bosch Packaging Technology, Goglio SPA, Winpak Ltd. Amcor Limited, American Packaging Corporation, Ampac Packaging, Ball Corporation, Bemis Company, Coveris Holdings among other. The Pet Food Packaging market report contains data for historic year is 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025. The report includes market shares of Pet Food Packaging market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

The global pet food packaging market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market.

In 2018, Bosch company started selling its packaging technology and machinery business, basically its food units of the packaging technology division.

Market drivers:

Increasing adoption of pets

Raising innovation in pet food products

Growing disposable income of pet owners

Market restraint:

Stringent pet food quality and safety regulations

Addressing packaging issues

Market Segmentation: Global Pet Food Packaging Market

By Material Type

Paper & Paperboard

Flexible Plastic

Rigid Plastic

Metal

By Packaging Type

Sphere

Bags

Cans

Pouches

Boxes

Other

By Food Type

Dry Food

Wet Food

Pet Food

Frozen Food

By Animal Type

Dog

Cat

Fish

Birds

Other Pets

By Geography

North America S. Canada, Mexico

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



Key Insights in the report:

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025.

Market trends impacting the growth of the global pet food packaging market.

Analyze and forecast pet food packaging market on the basis of material type, packaging type, food type, animal type.

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for product material type, packaging type, food type, animal type.

Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis.

Table of Content

Introduction

1.1. Objectives Of The Study

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Overview Of Global Pet Food Packaging Market

1.4. Currency And Pricing

1.5. Limitation

1.6. Markets Covered

Market Segmentation

2.1. Markets Covered

2.2. Geographic Scope

2.3. Years Considered For The Pet Food Packaging Study

2.4. Currency And Pricing

2.5. Research Methodology

2.6. Primary Interviews With Key Opinion Leaders

2.7. Secondary Sources

2.8. Assumptions

Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Pet Food Packaging Market, By Application Global Pet Food Packaging Market, By Product Global Pet Food Packaging Market, By Vertical Global Pet Food Packaging Market, By Geography Global Pet Food Packaging Market, Company Landscape Company Profile Related Reports

