Pet Insurance Market Is Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of 14.4% by 2023 Top Companies Covered Like Petplan (Allianz), Nationwide, Trupanion, Petplan (Allianz), Hartville Group, Pethealth, Petfirst, Embrace, Royal & Sun Alliance (RSA), Direct Line Group, Agri

In this report, RRI Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Pet Insurance market for 2018-2023.

This report studies the Pet Insurance market, Pet insurance is a type of specialty property and casualty insurance policy that pet owners purchase to cover the unintended costs that arise in providing care for a pet, including veterinary services such as surgical procedures, injuries from accidents, and prescribed pet medicines. Pet insurance is purely a reimbursement program. A form of property and casualty insurance, pet insurance provides reimbursement to the owner after the pet has received required care and the owner submits a claim to the insurance company.

Get Sample Copy of this Report at www.researchreportsinc.com/sample-request?id=176804

Pet insurance is a type of specialty property and casualty insurance policy that pet owners purchase to cover the unintended costs that arise in providing care for a pet, including veterinary services such as surgical procedures, injuries from accidents, and prescribed pet medicines. Pet insurance is purely a reimbursement program. A form of property and casualty insurance, pet insurance provides reimbursement to the owner after the pet has received required care and the owner submits a claim to the insurance company.

There are four types of pet insurance: Lifetime Cover, Non-lifetime Cover, Accident-only and other. Lifetime Cover is the largest pet insurance and its value is 1775.2 M USD in 2017.Non-lifetime Cover is the next.

Over the next five years, RRI (RRI Information) projects that Pet Insurance will register a 14.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 7170 million by 2023, from US$ 3200 million in 2017.

Grab Discount at @ www.researchreportsinc.com/check-discount?id=176804

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Pet Insurance market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, RRI Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Lifetime Cover

Non-lifetime Cover

Other

Segmentation by application:

Dog

Cat

Other

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts @ researchreportsinc.com/enquiry?id=176804

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Petplan UK (Allianz)

Nationwide

Trupanion

Petplan NorthAmerica(Allianz)

Hartville Group

Pethealth

Petfirst

Embrace

Royal & Sun Alliance (RSA)

Direct Line Group

Agria

Petsecure

PetSure

Anicom Holding

ipet Insurance

Japan Animal Club

Table of Contents

2018-2023 Global Pet Insurance Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Pet Insurance Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Pet Insurance Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Pet Insurance Segment by Type

2.2.1 Lifetime Cover

2.2.2 Non-lifetime Cover

2.2.3 Accident-only

2.2.4 Other

2.3 Pet Insurance Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Pet Insurance Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Pet Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Pet Insurance Segment by Application

2.4.1 Dog

2.4.2 Cat

2.4.3 Other

2.5 Pet Insurance Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Pet Insurance Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Pet Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Pet Insurance by Players

3.1 Global Pet Insurance Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Pet Insurance Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Pet Insurance Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Pet Insurance Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Pet Insurance by Regions

4.1 Pet Insurance Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Pet Insurance Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Pet Insurance Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Pet Insurance Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Pet Insurance Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Pet Insurance Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Pet Insurance Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Pet Insurance Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Pet Insurance Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Pet Insurance Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Pet Insurance Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Pet Insurance by Countries

7.2 Europe Pet Insurance Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Pet Insurance Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Pet Insurance by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Pet Insurance Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Pet Insurance Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Pet Insurance Market Forecast

10.1 Global Pet Insurance Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

10.2 Global Pet Insurance Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Pet Insurance Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Pet Insurance Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Pet Insurance Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Petplan UK (Allianz)

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Pet Insurance Product Offered

11.1.3 Petplan UK (Allianz) Pet Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Petplan UK (Allianz) News

11.2 Nationwide

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Pet Insurance Product Offered

11.2.3 Nationwide Pet Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Nationwide News

11.3 Trupanion

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Pet Insurance Product Offered

11.3.3 Trupanion Pet Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Trupanion News

11.4 Petplan NorthAmerica(Allianz)

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Pet Insurance Product Offered

11.4.3 Petplan NorthAmerica(Allianz) Pet Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Petplan NorthAmerica(Allianz) News

11.5 Hartville Group

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Pet Insurance Product Offered

11.5.3 Hartville Group Pet Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Hartville Group News

11.6 Pethealth

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Pet Insurance Product Offered

11.6.3 Pethealth Pet Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Pethealth News

11.7 Petfirst

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Pet Insurance Product Offered

11.7.3 Petfirst Pet Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Petfirst News

11.8 Embrace

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Pet Insurance Product Offered

11.8.3 Embrace Pet Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Embrace News

11.9 Royal & Sun Alliance (RSA)

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Pet Insurance Product Offered

11.9.3 Royal & Sun Alliance (RSA) Pet Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Royal & Sun Alliance (RSA) News

11.10 Direct Line Group

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Pet Insurance Product Offered

11.10.3 Direct Line Group Pet Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Direct Line Group News

11.11 Agria

11.12 Petsecure

11.13 PetSure

11.14 Anicom Holding

11.15 ipet Insurance

11.16 Japan Animal Club

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Pet Insurance market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Pet Insurance market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Pet Insurance players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Pet Insurance with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Pet Insurance submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

About us

Research Reports Inc. is one of the leading destinations for market research reports across all industries, companies, and technologies. Our repository features an exhaustive list of market research reports from thousands of publishers worldwide.

Contact us

David

Sales Manager,

US +1-855-419-2424,

UK +4403308087757

Email- [email protected]