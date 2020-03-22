Pharmaceutical Equipment Market 2023 Segmented by Top Companies like: GE Healthcare, Siemens, Bosch, Sartorius, Shimadzu, Shinwa, ACG, Tofflon, Bausch+Stroebel, GEA, Truking, Chinasun, Bohle, Sejong Pharmatech, SK Group

In this report, RRI Information covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Pharmaceutical Equipment market for 2018-2023.

Due to a wide range of pharmaceutical equipment product categories and a customized business model generally adopted by enterprises, there is no one or a few pharmaceutical equipment companies capable of controlling the entire market, the industry concentration is low.

The classification of Pharmaceutical Equipment includes API Equipment, Preparation Machinery, Medicinal Crushing Machine, Herbal Medicine Processing Machinery, Pharmaceutical Water Equipment, Pharmaceutical Packaging Machinery, Drug Testing Equipment and Other, and the proportion of Preparation Machinery in 2016 is about 28%.

Europe region is the largest Consumption of Pharmaceutical Equipment, with a consumption market share nearly 27% in 2016. North America is the second largest supplier of Pharmaceutical Equipment, enjoying consumptions market share nearly 26% in 2016. China has related higher growth rate.

Over the next five years, RRI(RRI Information) projects that Pharmaceutical Equipment will register a 5.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 47000 million by 2023, from US$ 34300 million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Pharmaceutical Equipment market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, RRI Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

API Equipment

Preparation Machinery

Medicinal Crushing Machine

Herbal Medicine Processing Machinery

Pharmaceutical Water Equipment

Pharmaceutical Packaging Machinery

Drug Testing Equipment

Other

Segmentation by application:

Pharmaceutical Company

Other

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

GE Healthcare

Siemens

Bosch

Sartorius

Shimadzu

Shinwa

ACG

Tofflon

Bausch+Stroebel

GEA

Truking

Chinasun

Bohle

Sejong Pharmatech

SK Group

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Pharmaceutical Equipment consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Pharmaceutical Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Pharmaceutical Equipment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Pharmaceutical Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Pharmaceutical Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

