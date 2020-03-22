Pharmaceutical Equipment Market 2023 Segmented by Top Companies like: GE Healthcare, Siemens, Bosch, Sartorius, Shimadzu, Shinwa, ACG, Tofflon, Bausch+Stroebel, GEA, Truking, Chinasun, Bohle, Sejong Pharmatech, SK Group
In this report, RRI Information covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Pharmaceutical Equipment market for 2018-2023.
Due to a wide range of pharmaceutical equipment product categories and a customized business model generally adopted by enterprises, there is no one or a few pharmaceutical equipment companies capable of controlling the entire market, the industry concentration is low.
The classification of Pharmaceutical Equipment includes API Equipment, Preparation Machinery, Medicinal Crushing Machine, Herbal Medicine Processing Machinery, Pharmaceutical Water Equipment, Pharmaceutical Packaging Machinery, Drug Testing Equipment and Other, and the proportion of Preparation Machinery in 2016 is about 28%.
Europe region is the largest Consumption of Pharmaceutical Equipment, with a consumption market share nearly 27% in 2016. North America is the second largest supplier of Pharmaceutical Equipment, enjoying consumptions market share nearly 26% in 2016. China has related higher growth rate.
Over the next five years, RRI(RRI Information) projects that Pharmaceutical Equipment will register a 5.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 47000 million by 2023, from US$ 34300 million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Pharmaceutical Equipment market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.
To calculate the market size, RRI Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
API Equipment
Preparation Machinery
Medicinal Crushing Machine
Herbal Medicine Processing Machinery
Pharmaceutical Water Equipment
Pharmaceutical Packaging Machinery
Drug Testing Equipment
Other
Segmentation by application:
Pharmaceutical Company
Other
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
GE Healthcare
Siemens
Bosch
Sartorius
Shimadzu
Shinwa
ACG
Tofflon
Bausch+Stroebel
GEA
Truking
Chinasun
Bohle
Sejong Pharmatech
SK Group
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Pharmaceutical Equipment consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Pharmaceutical Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Pharmaceutical Equipment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Pharmaceutical Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Pharmaceutical Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
