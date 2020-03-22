Pneumatic Tires for Industrial Truck (Forklift) Market Growth Is Skyrocketing Beyond Predictions

A lift truck with pneumatic tires is the best choice for rough uneven ground, gravel, and asphalt. Pneumatic tires are made of aggressive treaded rubber. There are two types of pneumatic tires – solid pneumatic tire and pneumatic tire.

As for the global forklift pneumatic tire industry, the industry structure is relatively concentrated. The top three manufacturers have 52.92% revenue market share in 2015. The Canada giant Camso Solideal, which has 27.99% market share in 2015, is the leader in the forklift pneumatic tire industry. The manufacturers following Camso Solideal are Trelleborg Group and CST, which respectively has 19.15% and 5.62% market share globally. The Chaoyang is the leader of China Mainland forklift pneumatic tire industry. It sells a total of 42.90 million dollar forklift pneumatic tire products in the year of 2015.

The downstream industries of forklift pneumatic tire products are factories, stations, ports, airports, distribution center and others. In the recent years, with the recovery of global economic, the development of emerging countries and logistic industry showing a strong tendency, the consumption increase of forklift pneumatic tire will be obvious. In the foreseeable future, the forklift pneumatic tire products will show an optimistic upward trend.

Although sales of forklift pneumatic tire products bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter into the forklift pneumatic tire field hastily.

According to this study, over the next five years the Pneumatic Tires for Industrial Truck (Forklift) market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Pneumatic Tires for Industrial Truck (Forklift) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Pneumatic Tires for Industrial Truck (Forklift) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by product type:

Solid Pneumatic Tire

Pneumatic Tire

Segmentation by application:

Factories

Stations

Ports

Airports

Distribution Centers

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, and GCC Countries.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Camso Solideal

Trelleborg Group

CST

Continental

Chaoyang

Aichi

Hankook

Advance

V.S. INDUSTRY TYRES

TOKAI Solid Tire

Maxam Tire

Mitas

Millennium Tire

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research Objectives:

To study and analyze the global Pneumatic Tires for Industrial Truck (Forklift) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Pneumatic Tires for Industrial Truck (Forklift) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Pneumatic Tires for Industrial Truck (Forklift) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Pneumatic Tires for Industrial Truck (Forklift) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Pneumatic Tires for Industrial Truck (Forklift) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Pneumatic Tires for Industrial Truck (Forklift) by Players

Chapter Four: Pneumatic Tires for Industrial Truck (Forklift) by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Pneumatic Tires for Industrial Truck (Forklift) Market Forecast

