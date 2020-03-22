Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Kits Industry Outlook to 2023 – Quidel Corporation, Alere Inc, Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc., Church & Dwight Co., Inc., bioMrieux SA, Geratherm Medical AG, Abbott Laboratories, Procter & Gamble Co., DCC Plc., Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH

Feb 2019, New York, USA(News)- Pregnancy and fertility testing kits include components that qualitatively detect the presence of reproductive hormones such as human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG), luteinising hormone (LH) hormone, and follicle stimulating hormone (FSH). These kits help find the accurate day of ovulation. Furthermore, these kits also aid to confirm the presence of menopause in women, whereas in males they are used to detect the sperm count.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Kits will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

Major Market Players

Quidel Corporation

Alere Inc

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

bioMrieux SA

Geratherm Medical AG

Abbott Laboratories

Procter & Gamble Co.

DCC Plc.

Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH

Segmentation by product type:

LH Urine Test

FSH Urine Test

hCG Blood Test

hCG Urine Test

Segmentation by application:

Pharmacies

Drugstores

Gynecology & Fertility Clinics

Online Sales

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Research Objective:

To study and analyze the global Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Kits consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Kits market by identifying its various sub-segments.

Focuses on the key global Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Kits manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Kits with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Kits sub-markets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

