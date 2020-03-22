Probiotics Market Research Report with Outlook to 2024 – China-Biotics, Nestle, Danone, Probi, BioGaia, Yakult, Novozymes, Glory Biotech, Ganeden, DuPont (Danisco), Chr. Hansen, Lallemand, Morinaga Milk Industry, Sabinsa, Greentech, Biosearch Life, UAS Laboratories and Synbiotech

According to this study, over the next five years the Probiotics market will register a 5.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 760 million by 2024, from US$ 570 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Probiotics business.

Europe is the dominate producer of probiotics, the production is 436.58 MT in 2016, accounting for about 48.19% of the total amount, followed by North America, with the production market share of 24.53%. Leading players in probiotics industry are DuPont (Danisco), Chr. Hansen, Lallemand, China-Biotics. Chr. Hansen is the largest manufacturer, with the sales market share of 15.99% in 2016. The top five companies occupied about 61.11% share of the market in 2016.

Probiotics are live micro-organisms which, when administrated in adequate amounts, confer a health benefit on the host. While the traditional delivery vehicle for probiotics was fresh dairy products, they are now found in many varieties of food, beverages, dietary supplements and healthcare products.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: China-Biotics, Nestle, Danone, Probi, BioGaia, Yakult, Novozymes, Glory Biotech, Ganeden, DuPont (Danisco), Chr. Hansen, Lallemand, Morinaga Milk Industry, Sabinsa, Greentech, Biosearch Life, UAS Laboratories and Synbiotech.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Probiotics market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Probiotics value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019

Bifidobacterium

Lactobacillus

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019

Food & Beverage

Drugs

Dietary Supplements

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Probiotics consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Probiotics market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Probiotics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Probiotics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Probiotics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

