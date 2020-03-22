Process Spectroscopy Market to Register Substantial Expansion by 2017 – 2025

This report on the global process spectroscopy market provides analysis for the period 2015–2025, wherein 2016 is the base year and the period from 2017 to 2025 is the forecast period. Data for 2015 has been included as historical information.

The report covers market dynamics including drivers, restraints opportunities, and trends expected to influence the global process spectroscopy market growth during the forecast period. Components (such as detectors, IR source, laser source, amplifier, signal processor, microscope, and display) are playing a major role in driving the global process spectroscopy market have also been covered in the report.

The study provides a comprehensive analysis on market growth throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue estimates (in US$ Mn), across different geographies. Spectroscopy techniques provide detailed information about the properties of the matter. Process spectroscopy involves the use of spectroscopy to obtain real-time information for observing and improving a manufacturing process to increase efficiency.

Global Process Spectroscopy Market: Segmentation

The process spectroscopy market has been segmented on the basis of technology, end-use industry and region. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into Near Infrared (NIR) Spectroscopy, Raman Spectroscopy, Fourier Transform Infrared (FT-IR) Spectroscopy and others. In terms of end-use industry, the market is segmented into polymer, oil and gas, pharmaceutical, food and agriculture, chemical, and others.

Global Process Spectroscopy Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the report classifies the global process spectroscopy market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America. The regions are analyzed in terms of revenue generation. Furthermore, the study also includes quantitative analysis of the competitive scenario for region wise prominent countries. These countries include the U.S, Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., China, India, Japan, GCC countries, South Africa, and Brazil. The market size and forecast for each region has been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025 along with the CAGR (%) for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

Global Process Spectroscopy Market: Research Methodologies

The report also includes key market indicators in the process spectroscopy market. Porter’s five forces analysis (Bargaining Power of Suppliers, Threat of Substitutes, Threat of New Entrants, Bargaining Power of Buyers, etc.) is also included in the report. Value chain analysis which identifies the key participants in the process spectroscopy is also covered in the report. The process spectroscopy market report covers segment wise comparison matrix and value share analysis in the scope of our research study. The report also includes market attractiveness analysis for all the segments and for all the regions in the scope of study which identifies and compares segments market attractiveness on the basis of CAGR and market share index.

Global Process Spectroscopy Market: Competitive Landscape

The report includes competition landscape which covers competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the global process spectroscopy market based on their 2016 revenues and profiling of major players (process spectroscopy provider). Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are included to explain the company’s capabilities. Further, factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, recent developments, SWOT analysis and market revenues for past years. The key players in Process spectroscopy market include BUCHI Labortechnik AG, Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., ABB Ltd., Agilent Technologies, Danaher Corporation, Bruker Corporation, Foss A/S., HORIBA, Ltd., Kett Electric Laboratory, Sartorius AG and Yokogawa Electric Corporation, among others.

The global process spectroscopy market is segmented as below:

Market Segmentation

Process Spectroscopy Market, by Technology

Near Infrared (NIR) Spectroscopy

Raman Spectroscopy

Fourier Transform Infrared (FT-IR) Spectroscopy

Others

Process Spectroscopy Market, End-use Industry

Polymer

Oil and Gas

Pharmaceutical

Food and Agriculture

Chemical

Others

