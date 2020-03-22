Programmable Power Supply Industry Outlook to 2023 – AMETEK Programmable Power, TDK-Lambda, TEKTRONIX, INC., CHROMA ATE INC., Keysight Technologies, Magna-Power Electronics, Inc., National Instruments Corporation, B&K Precision

Feb 2019, New York, USA(News)-This report studies the Programmable Power Supply market, Programmable power supplies are sometimes called “system” power supplies, as they are often used as part of a computer-operated system for testing or production. A programmable Production power supply’s Production voltage can be set (programmed) by the user.

North America is the largest Production of Programmable Power Supply, with a revenue market share nearly 29.88% in 2017.

The second place is Europe; following North America with the revenue market share over 23.13% in 2017. Asia is another important Production market of Programmable Power Supply.

Programmable Power Supply mainly has three kinds, including Single-Output Type, Dual-Output Type and Multiple-Output Type. The production market share of Single-Output Type Programmable Power Supply is 76.54% in 2017.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Programmable Power Supply will register a 7.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 1010 million by 2023, from US$ 670 million in 2017.

Request for Sample of Global Programmable Power Supply Market 2018 Research Report: https://www.researchreportsinc.com/sample-request?id=177060

Major Market Players

AMETEK Programmable Power, TDK-Lambda, TEKTRONIX, INC., CHROMA ATE INC., Keysight Technologies, Magna-Power Electronics, Inc., National Instruments Corporation, B&K Precision, EA-ELEKTRO-AUTOMATIK, XP Power, GW Instek, Rigol Technologies, Kepco Inc, Acopian Technical Company, Puissance Plus, Versatile Power, EPS Stromversorgung GmbH

Ask For Customized Report: https://researchreportsinc.com/enquiry?id=177060

Segmentation by product type:

Single-Output Type

Dual-Output Type

Multiple-Output Type

Segmentation by application:

Semiconductor Fabrication

Automotive Electronics Test

Industrial Production

University & Laboratory

Medical

Others

Directly Get Corporate Report: https://researchreportsinc.com/checkout/?add-to-cart=177060&&attribute_pa_choose-license=single-user&&quantity=1

Research Objective:

To study and analyze the global Programmable Power Supply consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Programmable Power Supply market by identifying its various sub-segments.

Focuses on the key global Programmable Power Supply manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Programmable Power Supply with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Programmable Power Supply sub-markets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

About Us:

Research Reports Inc. is one of the leading destinations for market research reports across all industries, companies, and technologies. Our repository features an exhaustive list of market research reports from thousands of publishers worldwide.

Contact Us:

David

Sales Manager,

US / Canada Toll Free: +18554192424

UK: +4403308087757

Email: [email protected]