Radar Sensor Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The global Radar Sensor market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Radar Sensor volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Radar Sensor market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands)

Omniradar BV (Netherlands)

HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co. (Germany)

Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Continental AG (Germany)

Denso Corporation (Japan)

Delphi Automotive (US)

Smartmicro (Germany) Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

By Type

Imaging Radar

CW Radar

Pulse Radar

Non-imaging Radar

Speed Gauge

Altimeter

By Technology

Time Domain Reflectometry (TDR)

Ultra-Wideband (UWB)

RF MEMS-based Radar Sensors

Millimeter Wave Segment by Application

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Industrial

Security and Surveillance

Traffic Monitoring and Management

Environmental and Weather Monitoring

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Radar Sensor Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Radar Sensor

1.2 Radar Sensor Segment By Type

1.2.1 Global Radar Sensor Production Growth Rate Comparison By Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Imaging Radar

1.2.3 CW Radar

1.2.4 Pulse Radar

1.2.5 Non-imaging Radar

1.2.6 Speed Gauge

1.2.7 Altimeter

1.3 Radar Sensor Segment by Application

1.3.1 Radar Sensor Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Aerospace and Defense

1.3.4 Industrial

1.3.5 Security and Surveillance

1.3.6 Traffic Monitoring and Management

1.3.7 Environmental and Weather Monitoring

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Global Radar Sensor Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Radar Sensor Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Radar Sensor Market Size

1.5.1 Global Radar Sensor Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Radar Sensor Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Radar Sensor Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Radar Sensor Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Radar Sensor Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Radar Sensor Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Radar Sensor Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Radar Sensor Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Radar Sensor Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Radar Sensor Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Radar Sensor Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Radar Sensor Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Radar Sensor Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Radar Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Radar Sensor Production

3.4.1 North America Radar Sensor Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Radar Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Radar Sensor Production

3.5.1 Europe Radar Sensor Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Radar Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Radar Sensor Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Radar Sensor Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Radar Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Radar Sensor Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Radar Sensor Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Radar Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Radar Sensor Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Radar Sensor Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Radar Sensor Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Radar Sensor Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Radar Sensor Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Radar Sensor Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Radar Sensor Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Radar Sensor Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Radar Sensor Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Radar Sensor Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Radar Sensor Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Radar Sensor Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Radar Sensor Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Radar Sensor Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Radar Sensor Business

7.1 Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

7.1.1 Infineon Technologies AG (Germany) Radar Sensor Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Radar Sensor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Infineon Technologies AG (Germany) Radar Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands)

7.2.1 NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands) Radar Sensor Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Radar Sensor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands) Radar Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Omniradar BV (Netherlands)

7.3.1 Omniradar BV (Netherlands) Radar Sensor Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Radar Sensor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Omniradar BV (Netherlands) Radar Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co. (Germany)

7.4.1 HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co. (Germany) Radar Sensor Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Radar Sensor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co. (Germany) Radar Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan)

7.5.1 Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan) Radar Sensor Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Radar Sensor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan) Radar Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

7.6.1 Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany) Radar Sensor Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Radar Sensor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany) Radar Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Continental AG (Germany)

7.7.1 Continental AG (Germany) Radar Sensor Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Radar Sensor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Continental AG (Germany) Radar Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Denso Corporation (Japan)

7.8.1 Denso Corporation (Japan) Radar Sensor Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Radar Sensor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Denso Corporation (Japan) Radar Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Delphi Automotive (US)

7.9.1 Delphi Automotive (US) Radar Sensor Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Radar Sensor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Delphi Automotive (US) Radar Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Smartmicro (Germany)

7.10.1 Smartmicro (Germany) Radar Sensor Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Radar Sensor Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Smartmicro (Germany) Radar Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Radar Sensor Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Radar Sensor Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Radar Sensor

8.4 Radar Sensor Industrial Chain Analysis

