Radio Frequency Identification Market Reviewed for 2018 – 2025 in New Research Available at Bigmarketresearch.com

The report on global radio frequency identification market includes products, tags, tag type, frequency and application. Products segment is further divided into tags, readers and software, tags segment includes 200mm, 300mm and Others. Tag Type is divided into Passive RFID and Active RFID. Frequency segment is segmented into low frequency, high frequency, ultra-high frequency and active ultra-high frequency and application segment includes agriculture, commercial, transportation, healthcare, logistic and supply chain, aerospace, defense, retail, security and access control and sports. Form factor is further classified into button, card, implants, key fob, label, paper tickets, wristband and others by material includes plastic, paper, metal, glass and others.

Increasing installation of Radio frequency identification (RFID) in retail and manufacturing units for productivity and security improvement is expected to fuel the market. According to India brand equity foundation (IBEF) Indias retail market is expected to increase by 60% and to reach 1.1 trillion $USD in 2020. Additionally, According to U.S retail industry in 2015 United States retail sector marked 50% larger share than China. Growing retail sector worldwide is anticipated to fuel RFID market.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

The regional analysis of market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading market region for global Radio frequency identification market in terms of market revenue share. Factors such as increasing adoption of (RFID) in retail and healthcare sector, rising government initiatives and support for the adoption of radio frequency identification services are promoting North America radio frequency identification market growth.

The leading market players mainly include- Alien Technology, Applied Wireless RFID, Avery Dennison, Caen RFID, Checkpoint Systems, GAO RFID, Globeranger, Impinj, Invengo, Mojix, Motorola, Nedap, NXP Semiconductors, Smartrac Technology, Thingmagic, Zebra

By Products: Tags, Readers, Softwares

By Tag: Passive radio frequency identification (RFID), Active radio frequency identification (RFID)

Frequency: , Low frequency, High frequency, Ultra high frequency, Active ultra-high frequency

Application:, Agriculture, Commercial, Transportation, Healthcare, Logistic and supply chain, Aerospace, Defence, Retail, Security and access control, Sports, Form factor, Button, Card, Implants, key fob, Label, Paper tickets, Wristband, Others, , Material, Plastic, Paper, Metal, Glass, Others

Regions:

North America: U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany.

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan.

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico

Rest of the World

Target Audience of the Radio Frequency Identification Market Study: Key Consulting Companies & Advisors, Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises, Venture capitalists, Value-Added Resellers (VARs), Third-party knowledge providers, Investment bankers and Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Research Methodology

Chapter 2. Global Radio Frequency Identification Market Definition & Scope

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Global Radio Frequency Identification Industry Dynamics

Chapter 5. Global Radio Frequency Identification Market by Product

Chapter 6. Global Radio Frequency Identification Market by Vehicle Type

Chapter 7. Global Radio Frequency Identification Market by Application

Chapter 8. Global Radio Frequency Identification Market, Regional Analysis

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

