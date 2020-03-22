Ready Meals Market Trend, Share, Application & 2019-2024 Industry Growth Analysis Report

Ready Meals have been introduced by the vendors as an alternative meal that is quick and cost-effective, which just requires heating before consumption. Ready Meals is packaged and is available in quantity for single or two serving. Due to the hectic lifestyles, consumers prefer Ready Meals that reduce the preparation or cooking time, thereby leading to the growth of the overall market.

Currently, there are many producing companies in the world Ready Meals industry, especially in North America and Europe. The main market players are Nestle, ConAgra, Unilever, Kraft Heinz

Campbell Soup, Hormel Foods, The Schwan Food, JBS, Sigma Alimentos, Iglo Group(Nomad Foods), 2 Sisters Food Group, Tyson Foods, Fleury Michon, Grupo Herdez, Greencore Group, Maple Leaf Foods, McCain and Advanced Fresh Concepts. The propduction revenue of Ready Meals is about 104,063 Miliion USD in 2015.

Europe is the largest consumption of Ready Meals, with a sales market share nearly 34.43% in 2015.

The second place is North America region; following North America with the sales market share over 31.00%. Asia Pacific is another important consumption market of Ready Meals.

Ready Meals sales in Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Independent Retailers and Convenience Stores. Report data showed that 60.48% of the Ready Meals market demand in Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, 18.87% in Independent Retailers, and 14.58% in Convenience Stores in 2015.

There are three kinds of Ready Meals, which are Frozen & Chilled Ready Meals, Canned Ready Meals and Dried Ready Meals. Frozen & Chilled Ready Meals sell well in the Ready Meals, with a consumption market share nearly61.91% in 2015.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Ready Meals industry will still be a relative highly energetic industry. Sales of Ready Meals have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

According to this study, over the next five years the Ready Meals market will register a 4.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 121400 million by 2024, from US$ 94900 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Ready Meals business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Ready Meals market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by product type:

Frozen & Chilled Ready Meals

Canned Ready Meals

Dried Ready Meals

Segmentation by application:

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Independent Retailers

Convenience Stores

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, and GCC Countries.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research Objectives:

To study and analyze the global Ready Meals consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Ready Meals market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Ready Meals manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Ready Meals with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Ready Meals submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

