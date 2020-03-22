Revenue from the Sales of Network Analytics Market to Increase Exponentially During 2017 – 2025

Network Analytics: Introduction

Network analytics provides insights of devices which are present on the network during execution and also for their communication progress. Moreover, network analytics is growing exponentially in the digitization of various organizations, businesses and enterprises has resulted increase in demand of network analytics in market.

The increased adoption of bring your own device (BYOD), may led to unscrupulous activities and misuse of business critical data. To overcome this, organizations are increasingly adopting network analytics solutions to analyze the problems in the network and enables user to gain secure access to confidential information.

Network intelligence solution such as network intelligence services, which include services such as managed services, professional services and network intelligence solution has wide impact on network analytics market growth due to growing network disputes faced by many organizations worldwide.

Request For Report [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/14422

Network Analytics Drivers and Challenges

The major factors driving network analytics market is need of network intelligence solution in sustainable advancement in telecom service. Network analytics are primarily deployed in banking, finance and insurance services. Now-a-days, telecom analytics provides advanced analytical models and technological solutions to examine the overall scenario of the system through network analysis. While, organizations are having troubles in analyzing large amount of network data traffic in real time. So, network intelligence solution are adopted to handle the internet data traffic in easy way. As rapid increase in network traffic demand, most of the organizations are improving their focus on core business and quality of maintenance. The implementation of network intelligence solution will trigger the market of network analytics in positive way.

Challenges faced by network analytics market are in terms of effectively maintaining quality of experience and quality of service.

Network Analytics: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of solutions and services:

Network Intelligence Solution

Professional Services

Managed Services

Segmentation on the basis of deployment type:

On-premises

Cloud

Segmentation on the basis off end user:

Cloud Service Providers

Communication Service Provider

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC): https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/14422

Network Analytics: Key Players

Some of the key players in of Network Analytics market are: llot Communication, Accenture, Cisco, Bradford Networks, Ascom Holdings AG, Allot Communication, Juniper Networks, IBM and HP.