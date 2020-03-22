Sand Control Equipment Market by Global Infrastructure, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Sand Control Equipment Market 2018

This report provides in depth study of “Sand Control Equipment Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Sand Control Equipment Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Sand Control Equipment from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2018-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Sand Control Equipment market.

Leading players of Sand Control Equipment including:

Dialog Group Berhad

Halliburton

Interwell

Mitchell Industries

Nabors Industries

National Oilwell Varco

Oil States International

Packers Plus Energy Services

Schlumberger Limited

Superior Energy Services

Tendeka

Variperm Canada Limited

Weatherford International

Welltec International

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Gravel Pack

Fracturing Pack

Sand Control Screen

Other

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Churchyard Sand Control Equipment

Marine Sand Control Equipment

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Key Stakeholders

Sand Control Equipment Manufacturers

Sand Control Equipment Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Sand Control Equipment Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Chapter 1 Sand Control Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Sand Control Equipment Definition

1.2 Global Sand Control Equipment Market Size Status and Outlook (2013-2028)

1.3 Global Sand Control Equipment Market Size Comparison by Region (2013-2028)

1.4 Global Sand Control Equipment Market Size Comparison by Type (2013-2028)

1.5 Global Sand Control Equipment Market Size Comparison by Application (2013-2028)

1.6 Global Sand Control Equipment Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2013-2028)

1.7 Sand Control Equipment Market Dynamics

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/ Expansion)

Chapter 2 Sand Control Equipment Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Sand Control Equipment Sales and Market Share by Player (2016-2018)

2.2 Global Sand Control Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Player (2016-2018)

2.3 Global Sand Control Equipment Average Price by Player (2016-2018)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 7 Profile of Leading Sand Control Equipment Players

7.1 Dialog Group Berhad

7.1.1 Company Snapshot

7.1.2 Product/Business Offered

7.1.3 Business Performance (Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share)

7.1.4 Strategy and SWOT Analysis

7.2 Halliburton

7.2.1 Company Snapshot

7.2.2 Product/Business Offered

7.2.3 Business Performance (Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share)

7.2.4 Strategy and SWOT Analysis

7.3 Interwell

7.3.1 Company Snapshot

7.3.2 Product/Business Offered

7.3.3 Business Performance (Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share)

7.1.4 Strategy and SWOT Analysis

7.4 Mitchell Industries

7.4.1 Company Snapshot

7.4.2 Product/Business Offered

7.4.3 Business Performance (Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share)

7.4.4 Strategy and SWOT Analysis

7.5 Nabors Industries

7.5.1 Company Snapshot

7.5.2 Product/Business Offered

7.5.3 Business Performance (Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share)

7.5.4 Strategy and SWOT Analysis

7.6 National Oilwell Varco

7.6.1 Company Snapshot

7.6.2 Product/Business Offered

7.6.3 Business Performance (Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share)

7.6.4 Strategy and SWOT Analysis

7.7 Oil States International

7.7.1 Company Snapshot

7.7.2 Product/Business Offered

7.7.3 Business Performance (Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share)

7.7.4 Strategy and SWOT Analysis

7.8 Oil States International

7.8.1 Company Snapshot

7.8.2 Product/Business Offered

7.8.3 Business Performance (Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share)

7.8.4 Strategy and SWOT Analysis

7.9 Schlumberger Limited

7.9.1 Company Snapshot

7.9.2 Product/Business Offered

7.9.3 Business Performance (Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share)

7.9.4 Strategy and SWOT Analysis

7.10 Superior Energy Services

7.10.1 Company Snapshot

7.10.2 Product/Business Offered

7.10.3 Business Performance (Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share)

7.10.4 Strategy and SWOT Analysis

