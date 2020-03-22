Self-driving Car Market Data by Companies: Apple, Baidu, Alphabet, Tesla Motors, The Volvo Group

A self-driving car also known as the driverless car or an autonomous car or robotic car uses a combination of, cameras, radars sensor, GPS system and artificial intelligence (AI) to travel between destinations without the need of any human drivers.

Reportsintellect.com offers a latest published report on “Global Self-driving Car Market Analysis and Forecast 2018-2024” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 90 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

Top Companies are cover This Report:- Apple Inc., Baidu Inc., Alphabet Inc., Tesla Motors, Inc., The Volvo Group, Nissan Motor Company Ltd., Waymo, Toyota, General Motors,

Get Sample PDF [email protected] https://www.reportsintellect.com/sample-request/271836

Reports Intellect Research Report categorizes the global Self-driving Car Market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Self-driving Car Market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Report Description

To quantify as self-driving cars must be able to drive to a predetermined destination without human conduction. It is expected that the self-driving car would reduce car crash by up to 90%. The global self-driving car market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 50.9%, leading to global revenue of USD 155.69 Bn by 2024.

Artificial technologies power self-driving cars system. The software developer and car-manufacturer use vast amount of data from the sensors, image recognition that are integrated with machine learning that helps to build the autonomous car. The advanced control system use information from GPS and sensory to map the navigation path. Car manufacturers are investing heavily in artificial intelligence to succeed in the era of self-driving cars.

The global self-driving car market segment is based on applications, automation, and technological components and geography. The global market for self-driving cars can be categorized on the basis of its applications (personal use and commercial use) based on automation (semi-autonomous and fully-autonomous) and based on technological components (radar, lidar, automotive vehicle camera, ultrasonic sensor and GPS navigation system). Geographically, the self-driving car market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa.

Product Type Coverage:

LDWS, PAV, ACC, AEB, Autonomous Car

Product Application Coverage:

Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle

Major Region Market

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Self-driving Car Market Size

2.2 Self-driving Car Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Self-driving Car Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Self-driving Car Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Self-driving Car Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Self-driving Car Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Self-driving Car Sales by Product

4.2 Global Self-driving Car Revenue by Product

4.3 Self-driving Car Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Self-driving Car Breakdown Data by End User

Get Best Discount on This [email protected] https://www.reportsintellect.com/discount-request/271836

Reasons to Buy

Current and future of Self-driving Car Market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

The segment that is expected to dominate the Self-driving Car Market

Regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Identify the latest developments, Self-driving Car Market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Self-driving Car Market

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

About Us:-

Reports Intellect is your one-stop solution for everything related to market research and market intelligence. We understand the importance of market intelligence and its need in today’s competitive world.

Our professional team works hard to fetch the most authentic research reports backed with impeccable data figures which guarantee outstanding results every time for you.

So, whether it is the latest report from the researchers or a custom requirement, our team is here to help you in the best possible way.

Contact Us:

[email protected]

PH – + 1-706-996-2927

US Address:

225 Peachtree Street NE,

Suite 400,

Atlanta, GA 30303