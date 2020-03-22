Silicon Wafer Market to Register Substantial Expansion by 2017 – 2025

This report on the global silicon wafers market provides analysis for the period 2015-2025, wherein 2016 is the base year and the period from 2017 to 2025 is the forecast period. Data for 2015 has been included as historical information.

The report covers market dynamics including drivers, restraints opportunities, and trends expected to influence the global silicon wafers market growth during the forecast period. Wafers size (such as up to 100 mm, 150 mm, 200 mm and 300 mm & above) are playing a major role in driving the global silicon wafers market have also been covered in the report.

The study provides a comprehensive analysis on market growth throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue and volume estimates (in US$ Mn and Thousand Units), across different geographies.

Semiconductor chips are used in virtually all modern day electronic devices available today. In addition, the silicon wafer serves as the substrate for microelectronic devices. In electronics industry, a silicon wafer is a tiny slice of semiconductor substrate which is used in the fabrication of integrated circuits (ICs) and other micro components.

Global Silicon Wafer Market: Segmentation

The silicon wafers market has been segmented on the basis of wafer size, device, fabrication method, end-use industry and region. On the basis of wafer size, the market is segmented into up-to100 mm, 150 mm, 200 mm and 300mm and above. Based on device, the silicon wafers market has been bifurcated into various type such as CMOS (Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor), logic and memory, MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems), Power Device and RFID (Radio Frequency Identification).In addition, the silicon wafers market is bifurcated on the basis of fabrication method which includes horizontal gradient freeze, horizontal bridgeman freeze and others. Based on end-use industry silicon wafers market has been compartmentalized into various segments such as consumer electronics, automotive, defense and aerospace, energy and others.

Geographically the global silicon wafers market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America. We have analyzed the regions in terms of revenue (US$ Million) and volume (Thousand Units). Region wise prominent countries covered in the report include the following – the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, China, Japan, Taiwan, India, GCC, South Africa and Brazil.

Furthermore, the study also includes quantitative analysis of the competitive scenario for region wise prominent countries. The market size and forecast for each region has been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025 along with the CAGR (%) for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

Global Silicon Wafer Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also includes key market indicators in the silicon wafers market. Porter’s five forces analysis (Bargaining Power of Suppliers, Threat of Substitutes, Threat of New Entrants, Bargaining Power of Buyers, etc.) is also included in the report. Value chain analysis which identifies the key participants in the silicon wafers is also covered in the report.

The silicon wafers market report covers segment wise comparison matrix and value share analysis in the scope of our research study. The report also includes market attractiveness analysis for all the segments and for all the regions in the scope of study which identifies and compares segments market attractiveness on the basis of CAGR and market share index.

The report includes competition landscape which covers competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the global silicon wafers market based on their 2016 revenues and profiling of major players (silicon wafers manufacturers). Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow.

Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are included to explain the company’s capabilities. Further, factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, recent developments, SWOT analysis and market revenues for past years. The key players in silicon wafers market include Wafer World Inc., SUMCO Corporation, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., Okmetic, Sil’tronix Silicon Technologies, Global Wafers Co., Ltd., Siltronic AG, Silicon Materials Inc., Wafer Works Corporation and SK Siltron Co., Ltd. among others.

